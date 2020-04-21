The email was, in effect, asking residents to tattle on each other for failing to socially distance. (Brookhaven administrators did not respond to multiple requests for comment.)

It is a particularly surreal episode in an already surreal time: A policy that just a few months ago would have seemed like a dystopian surveillance tactic could now seem, quite plausibly, like a necessary public-safety intervention. Whatever the risks and implications, Leape, for his part, thinks there comes a point when matters of life and death transcend privacy considerations. “We’ve been dealing with this problem for more than a month, and we just finally said, ‘You know, lives are at stake,’” he told me. “The individual has a right to put their own life in jeopardy if they wish. We don’t think they have a right to put our lives in jeopardy.”

Read: What do you tell someone who still won’t stay home

Brookhaven’s policy is not without precedent. In February, at the height of China’s outbreak, local officials in the city of Shijiazhuang offered payments of up to $290 to anyone who narced on people violating travel restrictions. In the United States, Sedgwick County, Kansas, set up a hotline and an online form for reporting businesses and residents that defy stay-at-home orders. The mayor of St. Louis urged residents to tell authorities about any people or businesses disobeying restrictions on social gatherings. And New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has exhorted his constituents to snap photos of social-distancing violations and text them to the city. “This is not snitching,” he said. “This is saving lives.”

None of the half-dozen interest-group and industry-association representatives I spoke with for this article had heard of senior-living facilities employing such tactics. But it is in some sense unsurprising that these communities—where elderly residents living in close quarters have already made trade-offs between safety and independence—should be the crucible for some of the nation’s most aggressive enforcement of social distancing. The first reported COVID-19 outbreak on American soil occurred at a nursing home. Since then, the pandemic has killed more than 40,000 people in the U.S., about a fifth of them linked to senior-living facilities. Last week, at a nursing home in small-town New Jersey, police found 17 bodies stacked in a morgue made for four.

That’s not to say that facilities haven’t taken precautions. Many have forbidden visitors, canceled communal dining, and screened staff for symptoms upon entry. They have encouraged residents to stay in their rooms when they can and wear masks when they cannot. Facilities are doing their best, industry leaders told me, but their efforts have been hamstrung by shortages of funding, testing, and, above all, personal protective equipment. According to Jeff Horton, the executive director of the North Carolina Senior Living Association, staff members have in some cases stopped showing up after rumor gets around that someone has the virus. In others, they have decided that their meager pay is not worth the risk of working. A Southern California nursing home was evacuated earlier this month after employees didn’t come in two days in a row.