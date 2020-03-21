Read: How the coronavirus became an American catastrophe

As the novel coronavirus spread through Wuhan, China, earlier this year, Chinese authorities worked to construct emergency facilities where patients could live, receive care, and socialize with one another without the risk of infecting more people. The American medical system no longer includes spaces of that kind. Some preparations are being made to house patients in facilities beyond the hospital or the home; in California, for instance, Governor Gavin Newsom released an executive order allowing the state to take over hotels and medical facilities to house coronavirus patients. But most of those spaces, as my colleague James Hamblin notes, have been “hastily adapted” and have very limited capacities.

Beyond the practical advantage of providing contained spaces for contagious people, quarantine infrastructure changed “hygienic norms,” Graham Mooney, a professor of the history of public health at Johns Hopkins University, told me. The existence of isolation hospitals and sanatoriums, he observes, created a new expectation of civic duty for people with infectious diseases. “These aren’t just questions about disease, they’re also questions about social responsibility and citizenship and protecting your local community,” Mooney said. “The notion that [going into isolation] is something you should do, and the facilities were available to do it, meant that how people viewed disease and illness and what they should do under epidemic conditions was altered.”

This social pressure only worked, though, to the extent that patients could afford to leave normal life behind, and ail in isolation from their communities.

Overcome by waves of typhoid, scarlet fever, and influenza in the 18th and 19th centuries, cities established isolation wards within general hospitals and, later, entire isolation hospitals for contagious patients. A separate movement for the construction of dedicated care facilities targeted tuberculosis, by far the leading cause of death in the United States and Europe in the 1800s.

These sanatoriums were built not just to isolate patients from the community or to cure the disease—the medical community did not yet know how to do that. They were also meant “to create a more favorable treatment milieu,” said Philip Hopewell, a professor at the University of California at San Francisco School of Medicine and former president of the American Thoracic Society. In articles for The Atlantic in the 1860s, American doctors explained their thinking about lifestyle adjustments that would allow tuberculosis patients to manage their disease and improve their conditions enough to function in society.

H. I. Bowditch argued for the curative powers of “pure air and sunlight,” recounting the story of a 30-year-old woman whom he had treated for tuberculosis. “We directed that she should sit out on this piazza every day during the winter, unless it were too stormy,” he wrote. “The balmy influences exerted on her by daily sun and air bath were so grateful her breathing became so much easier after each of them, that, whenever a storm came, and prevented the resort to the piazza, the invalid suffered.” Bowditch also recommended “good food and proper digestion” and warned against sharing beds, or even bedrooms, with other people—though he did, in the case of at least one patient, justify “allowing [his] marriage to be consummated” despite his tuberculosis.