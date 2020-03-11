Read: The strongest evidence yet that America is botching coronavirus testing

A week and a half ago, at one of Brooklyn’s larger Targets, workers had prepared for what was coming: The endcaps of aisles were filled with bottle after bottle of rubbing alcohol and hundreds of tubs of Clorox wipes. The store had already been emptied of hand sanitizer, but customers milled around as if more might materialize at any second, stopping red-shirted employees to pump them for information.

At the Break Room, a message board for Target employees, workers were starting to worry among themselves that the mood in their stores was about to get worse. Basic customer interactions had begun to go from polite to panicked. “Came across a guest with a broom trying to reach a canister of bleach wipes at the back of the top shelf,” wrote Redeye58. “She looked like she was about to climb the shelves when I stopped her.” (Target has not released details on how it plans to protect in-store workers; the company did not respond to a request for comment, but some posters at the Break Room have reported seeing more sanitizing products in employee areas.)

At some stores, customers have started to inflict their anxieties on workers with no power to fix their problems. “They ask us more questions that we don’t have answers to, like when are we getting more of a product or how long will the line take,” said an employee at one Manhattan Trader Joe’s, who requested anonymity in order to avoid scrutiny from his employer. His store had been out of dried pasta, for example, for a week and a half. He echoed a sentiment shared across the employee forums and subreddits of many large retailers: “I just work here; I’ve got no idea what our distributor is doing.” He said that managers have suggested employees leave their register to wash their hands every five to 10 customers. They’re doing a “decent job” trying to support employees overall, he said, but employees can only do so much on their own. “I think [the company] could possibly be telling customers to just be more judicious when handling product and asking for our help,” he noted.

Removing people from display shelves and explaining the finer points of retail to harried customers as they panic shop is stressful enough on its own. Doing so during a virus outbreak means risking exposure all day long. When stores are dealing with unending lines and impatient, nervous customers, workers can't always maintain a six-foot distance from people and clean their hands regularly. These basic safety measures would require clerks to leave registers and stop stockers from refilling rapidly depleted shelves. “We just fundamentally can’t wash our hands as often as needed, so it’s frustrating,” says another worker at a New York City-area Trader Joe’s store, who also asked that her name not be used to avoid the company’s scrutiny. “The sense of frustration and helplessness is growing. It’s making it really depressing to be at work.” She says that the company has asked employees not to wear gloves, because of customer complaints. Trader Joe’s has not responded to a request for comment on its in-store hygiene policies, but the company did announce last week that it would encourage sick workers to take time off by reimbursing them for missed shifts.