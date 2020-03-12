Editor's Note: The Atlantic is making vital coverage of the coronavirus available to all readers. Find the collection here.
By all estimates, the novel coronavirus is quickly becoming the most disruptive pandemic in more than a century. New developments and warnings are being issued every day—just last night, President Donald Trump declared a travel ban on visitors from Europe. The uncertainty of this moment has also led to abundant misinformation, some coming from the president himself. As you sort through the onslaught, here are some stories to help you make sense of life during a pandemic, which The Atlantic is choosing to make freely available to all readers, even those who don’t subscribe. This list will be updated with our continuing coverage.
-
You’re Likely to Get the Coronavirus, by James Hamblin
COVID-19 is unlikely to kill most people who aren’t in high-risk groups (including the elderly and the immunocompromised). Still, you’re not likely to evade it. The new coronavirus drew early comparisons to 2003’s deadly SARS outbreak, but critical differences soon emerged. COVID-19’s relatively low death rate (which hovers somewhere between 2 and 3.4 percent) means that healthy-seeming people can act as unknowing carriers of the disease, allowing it to spread quickly. And it’s already too late for a vaccine to turn the tide, according to Richard Hatchett, the CEO of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness.
The emerging consensus among epidemiologists is that the most likely outcome of this outbreak is a new seasonal disease—a fifth “endemic” coronavirus. With the other four, people are not known to develop long-lasting immunity. If this one follows suit, and if the disease continues to be as severe as it is now, “cold and flu season” could become “cold and flu and COVID-19 season.”
-
Exclusive: The Strongest Evidence Yet That America Is Botching Coronavirus Testing and The Dangerous Delays in U.S. Coronavirus Testing Haven’t Stopped, by Robinson Meyer and Alexis C. Madrigal
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its confirmed case numbers infrequently and irregularly, despite Vice President Mike Pence's March 5 assurance that roughly 1.5 million tests would be made available within a week.. When our reporters Alexis Madrigal and Robinson Meyer undertook their own state-by-state count, they turned up 4,384 verified tests as of March 9 (a running tally can be found here). Their reporting suggests that the CDC’s early failure to quickly scale testing capacity nationwide has created a dramatic imbalance between the likely infection count and the number of tests that approved facilities can perform.
Our reporting found that three factors determine the number of people who are tested for the coronavirus.
The first factor is the availability of tests. Until recently, very few physical tests were available, because of a mistake that the CDC made with a crucial component. The White House has pushed for and highlighted a massive increase in available tests, to perhaps 1 million in the next week. But labs have to be trained on how to set up and execute the relatively complex procedure.
The second factor is that the CDC sets the parameters for state and local public-health staff regarding who should be tested. The agency’s guidelines were very strict for weeks, focusing on returning international travelers. Even as they have been loosened in the past few days, there are persistent reports that people—including a sick nurse who had cared for a coronavirus patient—have not been able to get tested.
Finally, the more people who contract the illness, the greater the demand for testing. Some weeks ago, the number of cases in the United States was probably much, much smaller than today. The upshot is that there is likely to be an explosion of Americans tested for the coronavirus in the next week, led by California and Washington, each of which has a substantial number of cases and has shown signs that the virus is spreading.
-
Here’s Who Should Be Avoiding Crowds Right Now, by Olga Khazan
There’s a surprisingly long list of health conditions that might make an infection more likely or more damaging, even among those who survive. According to the infectious-disease expert Helen Chu, “people with cancer, people over the age of 65, and people with respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, emphysema, or even asthma” should all avoid large gatherings. The same goes for anyone they live with. As our reporter Olga Khazan found:
“There’s no hard cutoff for when a crowd becomes too risky for an asthmatic or elderly person. It’s not that, say, the opera is definitely off-limits but work meetings are guaranteed to be fine. Chu said she recommends that people who have asthma or a lung disease or are otherwise immunocompromised start thinking about telecommuting from work right about now.”
-
What You Can Do Right Now About the Coronavirus, by James Hamblin
Supply chains and retail workers have been relentlessly bombarded by panicked shoppers hoarding in anticipation of quarantines and closures. Unless you live in a remote area with few stores, a few boxes of pasta and a can or two of soup in the pantry is a more than sufficient stockpile for any impending lockdown. In the meantime, here are plenty of other best practices to protect yourself from contracting and spreading the coronavirus, including cleaning your phone, not touching your face, and avoiding travel. Crucially, these suggestions do not include panicking:
No matter how worried you are, there are people who are more worried. Look out for them, and help make sure everyone takes these basic measures and doesn’t panic. Societies break down when people fear one another as simply bipedal distributors of infectious agents. See people as allies in this unique moment of uncertainty.
Nor do they include buying up all the hand sanitizer you can get your hands on and price-gouging it online, as some Craigslist sellers have been doing. Our reporter Kaitlyn Tiffany spoke with several such sellers to understand their motivations, and found that on the whole, they’re not sorry for their actions.
-
What Will You Do If You Start Coughing? by James Hamblin
Preparation and protection is important, but it’s also crucial to know what steps you can take if you start to feel ill. In an ideal outbreak scenario, reliable testing would be available to all, but America’s already-strained public-health system has left many with less serious symptoms waiting for a test for days on end. For now, the most common recommendation is temporary self-isolation—a choice that’s going to be difficult for workers and caretakers to make without community or government assistance. One idea supported by some economists is that “everyone receive cash, immediately.”
People need to feel able to skip work and still make rent and feed their family. They need cash without strings attached, and they need it now, not via a complex omnibus economic stimulus package next month … A pandemic is like a slow-motion hurricane that will hit the entire world. If the same amount of rain and wind is to hit us in any scenario, better to have it come over the course of a day than an hour. People will suffer either way, but spreading the damage out will allow as many people as possible to care for one another.
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.