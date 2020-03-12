The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its confirmed case numbers infrequently and irregularly, despite Vice President Mike Pence's March 5 assurance that roughly 1.5 million tests would be made available within a week.. When our reporters Alexis Madrigal and Robinson Meyer undertook their own state-by-state count, they turned up 4,384 verified tests as of March 9 (a running tally can be found here). Their reporting suggests that the CDC’s early failure to quickly scale testing capacity nationwide has created a dramatic imbalance between the likely infection count and the number of tests that approved facilities can perform.

Our reporting found that three factors determine the number of people who are tested for the coronavirus. The first factor is the availability of tests. Until recently, very few physical tests were available, because of a mistake that the CDC made with a crucial component. The White House has pushed for and highlighted a massive increase in available tests, to perhaps 1 million in the next week. But labs have to be trained on how to set up and execute the relatively complex procedure. The second factor is that the CDC sets the parameters for state and local public-health staff regarding who should be tested. The agency’s guidelines were very strict for weeks, focusing on returning international travelers. Even as they have been loosened in the past few days, there are persistent reports that people—including a sick nurse who had cared for a coronavirus patient—have not been able to get tested. Finally, the more people who contract the illness, the greater the demand for testing. Some weeks ago, the number of cases in the United States was probably much, much smaller than today. The upshot is that there is likely to be an explosion of Americans tested for the coronavirus in the next week, led by California and Washington, each of which has a substantial number of cases and has shown signs that the virus is spreading.

Here’s Who Should Be Avoiding Crowds Right Now, by Olga Khazan

There’s a surprisingly long list of health conditions that might make an infection more likely or more damaging, even among those who survive. According to the infectious-disease expert Helen Chu, “people with cancer, people over the age of 65, and people with respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, emphysema, or even asthma” should all avoid large gatherings. The same goes for anyone they live with. As our reporter Olga Khazan found:

“There’s no hard cutoff for when a crowd becomes too risky for an asthmatic or elderly person. It’s not that, say, the opera is definitely off-limits but work meetings are guaranteed to be fine. Chu said she recommends that people who have asthma or a lung disease or are otherwise immunocompromised start thinking about telecommuting from work right about now.”