On The Atlantic’s new daily(-ish) podcast, Lori Gottlieb of “Dear Therapist” has guidance for Dr. James Hamblin and Katherine Wells on how to stay sane. She gives tips on managing anxiety and talking to family members about the crisis. Recorded at 2 p.m. ET on March 18, 2020.

Listen to the episode here:

Some highlights from the interview with Lori:

“We keep using that word isolation, and I think that that’s a really misleading word. I think that the way we frame this for ourselves is going to help us feel more connected. So we aren’t actually isolated—we’re probably more connected than ever before in history. If we want to connect with someone, that is a click away.”

“Humans don’t do well with uncertainty in general, and we’re in the most uncertain of times right now and what we tend to do to fill in the blanks—because we want to have control and want to have some kind of certainty—is we make up stories. And we make up stories about something that hasn’t happened yet….what we really need to do right now is stay in the present moment. That we don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow, we don’t know what’s going to happen in three weeks, we don’t know what’s going to happen in a few months. But we know what’s happening right now. And so what we can do is productively deal with what’s happening right now. And that really alleviates anxiety.”