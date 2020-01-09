Within months of Mirror hitting the market in September 2018, celebrities were swooning. Mirror has appeared in the social-media feeds of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Kate Hudson, Allison Williams, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lady Gaga, and Olivia Wilde. The company told me that these have not been paid endorsements. On Christmas morning 2018, Alicia Keys posted a video on Instagram in which she appeared to be having a seizure, or some sort of ecstatic religious revelation. In fact, she was receiving a Mirror as a gift.

Overall, using a Mirror is much like using the popular Peloton exercise bike—though it apparently makes a better present. You can’t ride a Mirror, but it does take up less floor space than a stationary bike, or anything that takes up floor space, does. The experience feels eerily social—far more so than watching Richard Simmons on YouTube or simply staring into the void of an empty mirror alone in your apartment. Everyone in the class can see the names and locations of the other people in the class, displayed as bubbles that pop up on the screen when they join.

Mirror

Some participants even opt to share their heart rate, posture, and other biometrics. Instructors can’t see the participants in group classes, and the device comes with a lens cap to doubly ensure this. But people can pay more for interactive private training sessions.

The appeal of Mirror seems to be its way of distilling and combing the basic elements of what people want out of start-ups in this moment: on-demand, in-home services; expensive self-improvement trends; and controlled, semi-social experiences with like-minded strangers on the internet. Perhaps it’s no surprise, then, that the company sees itself as more than the future of fitness. Mirror wants to be the future of ... everything.

In fact, it’s not even a fitness company at all.

The No. 1 reason people don’t work out is that they don’t want to. This is also reasons No. 2 through 6. Reason No. 7 is that gyms are expensive, and going takes time, and the music is bad, and everyone there looks at you.

These later issues are both urgent and solvable, contends Brynn Putnam, Mirror’s CEO. She came up with the idea for the device as one that would let her go to a workout class without all the hassle of going to a workout class—like a gym, but quiet and private and you can switch it off at any point. She has convinced investors that this product needed to exist, to the tune of $72 million. The idea seems to resonate with fitness enthusiasts, too. Though Mirror does not share subscription numbers, Putnam told me that the company has sold “tens of thousands of Mirrors” and finished 2019 well above its sales targets.

The overall impact so far seems trifling to her, though. Putnam is a Harvard-educated, former New York City Ballet dancer. She is a fitness enthusiast and mother of a 3-year-old who now finds herself CEO of a thriving company selling a product of her own invention. She smiles briefly about the celebrity buzz, which has far exceeded what most start-ups dream of, but she has much greater ambitions.