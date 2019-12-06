Instagram users may love memes, but the tide of internet opinion has started to turn against the platform’s most famous content thieves. The backlash means that most brands attribute their borrowed jokes in some way. Not Pot includes Twitter users’ handles and avatars in the screenshots it posts on Instagram, as do Beyond Yoga, a sports-apparel company, and Ritual, a vitamin startup. Drunk Elephant sometimes tags a joke’s author in the caption of its Instagrams, but sometimes those links go to other meme aggregators who clearly didn’t write the jokes themselves. Other times, the jokes have been recycled through the internet meme cycle so many times that it’s impossible to divine their original source. What’s far less common is asking for permission to reuse someone’s work, according to Walia.

Kelly Collette, a standup comic from Ohio, says she wasn’t contacted by Drunk Elephant before it posted her recent viral joke (“I love when you hand a dog a treat and they’re like, thanks, I’ll be having this in the other room. Excuse me”), but they did tag her Instagram handle in the caption. “I was flattered because I love their brand,” Collette says. But then nothing happened, even though the Drunk Elephant account boasts nearly 800,000 followers. “I really didn’t get anything out of it—I didn’t get followers, I didn’t get moisturizer.” For people trying to make a living in creative fields or find an audience without many resources, posting their work online is an important part of getting by. But the idea that comics or writers might find fans or work because of the “exposure” that brands provide to them is mostly a fiction, and one that’s very convenient for companies looking to keep their copywriting budgets low.

Collette emphasized that she isn’t mad that one of her jokes made it onto the Drunk Elephant Instagram account, but that she just wishes they company would be a little more generous with credit when using others’ work, and that they’d ask permission. “It’s not great that they took the joke, reformatted it into a different font, and presented it kind of like they wrote it,” Collette says. She took particular exception to the hashtag the brand uses on all of its memes, #DEsays: “They actually didn’t say that. I did. I said that.”

The larger question, of course, is why the people steering a high-end skincare brand want to market their products with jokes about dog behavior, among other seemingly random topics. Walia says that beyond simple engagement, brands want to seem more human. “It helps them as a thought exercise to think about who their brand would be as a person out in the world,” Walia explains. But when that exercise turns outward and companies do what she calls “cosplaying personhood,” things can get awkward—or exploitative. “There’s a lot of cases where rooms of marketers think something is just slang, but it has a deeper history on the internet,” she says. Walia cites Peaches Monroee, the young woman who invented the phrase “eyebrows on fleek,” as a prime example of how companies mine the humor of marginalized people to bolster their own “authenticity.” The joke from Monroee, a black teenager, was quickly repurposed by beauty brands worldwide, almost none of which ever paid their de facto copywriter a single cent.