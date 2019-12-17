Overall, after adjusting for things like the year of publication and how often positive words are generally used in the article’s area of study, the authors found that research articles whose first and last authors were both women were 12 percent less likely to use positive terms than articles whose first author or last author, or both, were men. The gender difference was especially large in journals that are cited more often by other scientists, and it held up regardless of the true novelty of the findings. Many of the male authors certainly did important, groundbreaking work—but it was no more important and groundbreaking than the female authors’.

This difference in self-presentation had a tangible impact on the scientists’ careers. The articles that were presented more positively were, in turn, more likely to get cited by other scientists down the line. In essence, the men’s braggadocio paid off: They tooted their own horns, and other scientists heard the call. “When people look at abstracts, they might consciously or unconsciously be impressed by the language that’s used,” says Marc Lerchenmueller, a management professor at the University of Mannheim and the lead author of the new study.

This study could help explain why women are underrepresented at nearly every rung of the scientific ladder. As the authors write, “Even the most recent surveys indicate that the proportion of women declines at every career step, including promotion to full professorship. Women also earn lower salaries, receive fewer research grants, and receive fewer citations than their male colleagues.”

For every middling man failing up, of course, there’s another competent guy just trying to make his way in the world. And there’s no indication that the male authors intended to boost their work at the expense of their female colleagues. But there’s a reason the phrase “grant me the confidence of a mediocre white man” took off. This study and others speak to the many advantages men gain by being willing to talk themselves up. Other studies suggest that women are less eager to self-promote than men are. One study published in 2017 found that in the past two decades, male academics have cited their own work 70 percent more frequently than women have, and that women are more likely than men to not cite their own work at all.

In 2014, the journalist Claire Shipman, with her co-author Katty Kay, wrote that she “had a habit of telling people she was ‘just lucky’—in the right place at the right time—when asked how she became a CNN correspondent in Moscow while still in her 20s.” Even Sheryl Sandberg, of Lean In fame, was reluctant to attribute her success to her “core skills” instead of luck and hard work in a 2013 interview with CBS, even as she chided women for doing just that. “People tend to comply with stereotypes, because otherwise they fear backlash,” Lerchenmueller says. “Women are portrayed as more communal, but men supposedly have this competitive gene.” Lerchenmueller’s study, for what it’s worth, was written by three men. And they made sure to leave the offending positive adjectives out of their own abstract.