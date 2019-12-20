Read: The scheduling woes of adult friendships

The true cancel culture, it could be said, is the flurry of factors that makes Americans so likely to back out of plans these days. We work horrendously long hours, so you might genuinely feel more exhausted by Friday evening than you thought you would on Monday. And because texting makes it so easy—so much less awkward than calling or simply not showing up—people seem to be canceling later and less apologetically these days, says Andrea Bonior, a D.C.-based licensed clinical psychologist and the author of The Friendship Fix: The Complete Guide to Choosing, Losing, and Keeping Up With Your Friends.

Still, the sentiment of the day seems to whiplash between the joy of canceling plans and outrage at the audacity of people who cancel plans. “If my mail is any indication, then the skipping out on established plans is practically an epidemic now,” Carolyn Hax, a syndicated advice columnist for The Washington Post, told me via email. People even fail to show up to weddings. “ENOUGH!” a wedding planner ranted in HuffPost in 2015. “Unless you're in the hospital or have just had a death in your immediate family, there is no excuse to no-show at a wedding. EVER. It’s very rude.”

As for whether you can cancel on someone, the experts told me a few obvious rules apply: Doing it for a seated dinner party is worse than for a happy hour at a bar; it’s unthinkable for a wedding but probably fine for a free-flowing Super Bowl party. If you have to cancel, provide a sound reason and issue a genuine, heartfelt apology. Can’t make it simply doesn’t cut it. Hax considers work to be a valid reason to change plans. “It just has to be actual, unforeseeable work and not I-procrastinated-all-day carelessness,” she says.

But even if we can make our cancellations more graceful, both Hax and Bonior say that sometimes making the plan is when we fail. “Sometimes overpromising comes from a pleasing impulse: ‘Yeah, I can get there by 7,’ when you know that’s nearly impossible,” Hax says. If you know you can’t do something, or you know you won’t be in the mood, just say no ahead of time.

Then there’s work that spills over the edges of the workday—something took longer than it should have, or an unexpected deadline popped up. If you work in a profession where this is common, there are ways to tactfully respond “maybe” in advance. “Hey, I know that’s going to be a really busy time. I really would love to come, but I’ve got to tell you, I can’t totally commit” is how Bonior would do it.

She says the reason people don’t decline up front is because they want to postpone the awkwardness of “saying no,” which feels like a threat to a relationship. But doing so regularly risks puts you at risk for earning a reputation as a chronic flake, which is ultimately damaging to friendships anyway, Bonior says. You start to feel like you can’t really count on each other, and then like you can’t really trust each other, and if you don’t really ever see each other because one of you keeps canceling—well, do you even really know each other?