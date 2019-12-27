Read: The drunk-text decade

I’d urge you to resist the temptation. While the events of 2008 caused devastation for lots of regular Americans, the year did relatively little to reroute the country toward a more stable future or to change the way it is run. No one went to jail for cratering the American economy, and analysts have begun speculating that another housing bubble will soon burst and that another recession looms. Much of the xenophobia awakened in 2001 coalesced around resentment of Obama’s election, and its solidification into white-identity politics during the course of his administration often overshadowed the actual policies he enacted. Eventually, it grew into a force powerful enough to help elect Donald Trump. Reality TV may have lost some of its omnipresence, but America is still free-falling off that Survivor cliff; the format’s stars helped pave the way for the Instagram influencers and YouTubers that now dominate digital culture, inuring a generation to the idea that traditional talent is no longer a prerequisite for fame. Kim Kardashian, arguably America’s most famous woman, is a product of both reality stardom and the internet’s influencer economy.

Smartphones and social media have matured since 2008, but mostly as tools of what young Americans were already doing as rapidly as technology would allow it. Speedy Wi-Fi and the mid-2007 advent of the iPhone supercharged digital communication—and made it much more visible to older Americans—but the basics were in place far earlier, and hardly a product of some pivot made 10 years ago. Texting was a common mode of communication in my high school by 2003, and it spread easily among teens who had been primed in middle school by digital chat services such as AOL Instant Messenger. By the time I went to college in late 2004, kids who could afford the latest phones were already sending one another grainy camera-phone nudes. Facebook, which then required an email address from an approved university, landed at my school shortly after I moved into my freshman dorm. (And it wasn’t even the first popular social network—Friendster and MySpace had it beat in 2002 and 2003, respectively, and LiveJournal had been around since 1999.) It’s hard to look back at the past 20 years and argue convincingly that whatever is happening now hadn’t already started in the early 2000s.

What the proliferation of smartphones and social media has done, though, is unmoor people from the sense of linear time that might make the past 20 years easier to chop up into distinct eras—or easier to understand at all. Political and cultural dimensions can be endlessly debated, but the information ecosystem in which they now exist is what makes the era both indivisible and fundamentally different from anything that came before it. Algorithmic timelines mix links, photos, and words from days, months, or years ago with those from the past 30 seconds. The 9/11 attacks helped shape the way the internet covers breaking news, and now news cycles that might have taken days or weeks whiz by in hours, supplanted almost instantly by some other, weirder story. Even entertainment has broken from the rigid logic of time that once governed Americans’ ability to consume it: Netflix, Spotify, and DVRs have extricated us from television schedules, changed how movies are released, and shrunken the familiar album-promotion cycle for new music down to nothing.