Beyond common emotions, language-analysis technology might also shed light on more serious conditions. It might one day be used to predict psychosis in patients with bipolar disorder or schizophrenia. Episodes of psychosis, or losing touch with reality, can be shortened or even stopped if caught early enough, but many patients are too far gone by the time loved ones realize what’s happening. And it’s difficult for people going through psychosis to realize they’re in the midst of it.

Last month, a team of researchers from Northwell Health and the Georgia Institute of Technology analyzed 52,815 Facebook posts from 51 patients who had recently experienced psychosis. They found that the language the patients used on Facebook was significantly different in the month preceding their psychotic relapse, compared to when they were healthy. As their symptoms grew worse, they were more likely to swear, or to use words related to anger or death, and they were less likely to use words associated with work, friends, or health. They also used first-person pronouns, a possible sign of what’s called “self-referential thinking,” the study authors write, or the tendency for people who are experiencing delusions to falsely think that strangers are talking about them. (In the recent loneliness study, the lonely Twitter users were also more likely to use the words “myself” or “I” than the control group.)

Those experiencing psychosis more frequently “friended” and tagged others on Facebook in the month before their relapse. It’s not so much that making new friends on Facebook is problematic, says Michael Birnbaum, an assistant professor of behavior science at Northwell Health and the lead author on the study. It’s that the increased activity reflects a shift in behavior in general—which could be a sign of an upcoming psychotic break. “It's something that they wouldn't typically do when they were in a period of relative health,” Birnbaum says.

The researchers behind such studies say that eventually, these types of analyses could help flag people who are lonely or suffering, even if they can’t or won’t visit a doctor. “Loneliness is sort of a pathway to depression,” says Sharath Chandra Guntuku, a research scientist at the Center for Digital Health at the University of Pennsylvania, and the lead author on the loneliness study, “so we wanted to see if we can look at loneliness instead of letting it progress all the way to depression.” Eventually, people feeling lonely or showing other signs of mental distress could be served a chat screen with a real person to talk to, for instance, or be suggested some meet-up groups in their area.

What’s still unclear is if any of these findings can be used to get real, psychiatric help to patients in real time. Paul Appelbaum, a professor and expert on psychiatry ethics at Columbia University—and the father of one of my colleagues—says it’s an “open secret” that clinicians in psychiatric emergency rooms will look up patients online if they have concerns about their potential to harm themselves or others, especially if the patient isn’t very forthcoming. But that process consists essentially of one-off Facebook stalking, not an in-depth linguistic analysis.