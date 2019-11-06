Last month, researchers from Northwell Health and the Georgia Institute of Technology analyzed 52,815 Facebook posts from 51 patients who had recently experienced psychosis. They found that the language the patients used on Facebook was significantly different in the month preceding their psychotic relapse, compared with when they were healthy. As their symptoms grew worse, they were more likely to swear, or to use words related to anger or death, and they were less likely to use words associated with work, friends, or health. They also used first-person pronouns, a possible sign of what’s called “self-referential thinking,” the study authors write, or the tendency for people who are experiencing delusions to falsely think that strangers are talking about them. (In the recent loneliness study, the lonely Twitter users were also more likely to use the words myself or I than the control group.)

Those experiencing psychosis more frequently “friended” and tagged others on Facebook in the month before their relapse. It’s not so much that making new friends on Facebook is problematic, says Michael Birnbaum, an assistant behavior-science professor at Northwell Health and lead author on the study. It’s that the increased activity reflects a shift in behavior in general—which could be a sign of an upcoming psychotic break. “It’s something that they wouldn’t typically do when they were in a period of relative health,” Birnbaum says.

The researchers behind such studies say that eventually, these types of analyses could help flag people who are lonely or suffering, even if they can’t or won’t visit a doctor. “Loneliness is sort of a pathway to depression,” says Sharath Chandra Guntuku, a research scientist at the Center for Digital Health at the University of Pennsylvania, and the lead author on the loneliness study, “so we wanted to see if we can look at loneliness instead of letting it progress all the way to depression.” Eventually, people feeling lonely or showing other signs of mental distress could be served a chat screen with a real person to talk to, for instance, or given suggestions for some meet-up groups in their area.

Read: What’s the loneliest you’ve ever felt?

What’s still unclear is if any of these findings can be used to get real, psychiatric help to patients in real time. Paul Appelbaum, a professor of and an expert on psychiatry ethics at Columbia University—and the father of one of my colleagues—says it’s an “open secret” that clinicians in psychiatric emergency rooms will look up patients online if they have concerns about their potential to harm themselves or others, especially if the patient isn’t very forthcoming. But that process consists essentially of one-off Facebook stalking, not an in-depth linguistic analysis.

Now research is being done on the passive monitoring of patients, Appelbaum says. A smartphone could be used to remotely track changes in someone’s speech or movement. People in the throes of mania, for example, often talk more quickly, and they sometimes roam about at all hours of the night. Conversely, depressed people sometimes stay too still, planting in bed or on the couch for days. “There are also many apps that have been developed that involve input from the patient: information about mood or thoughts or behavior, which can be monitored remotely for changes in their status,” Appelbaum says.