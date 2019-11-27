Turkey

For the past year, public-health officials have been investigating a nationwide Salmonella outbreak related to raw turkey. The CDC has deemed the scourge “large and protracted” and has not been able to pinpoint any particular part of the supply chain as the cause. As of this week, the outbreak has turned up in 42 states and been implicated in the illnesses of 356 people.

If you’re betting on how you will be poisoned by eating turkey, though, you’re more likely to take a less serious hit from the toxic spores of Clostridium perfringens. The toxin is similar to that of its cousin Clostridium botulinum, used in Botox. Instead of recreationally paralyzing facial muscles, this toxin makes bowels spasm and empty themselves. Gastrointestinal fluidity typically lasts for a day, but in children and elderly people it can last a week.

To prevent these and other poisonings, as always, turkeys should be cooked to a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees. Do not rinse your meat. There’s no culinary or antimicrobial benefit to doing this. All you do by rinsing is spread microbial life around, and infectious pathogens could splash all over your sink, your countertops, your guests, and nearby food and dishes. To totally sterilize a dead turkey, you’d have to submerge it in iodine or incinerate it. Or just cook it properly.

Every year, turkeys explode, too. You probably know this already, so I won’t get into how.

Stuffing

Obviously some risk of contamination is introduced any time you decide to cook a food inside of a raw turkey carcass. Stuffing is covered in bacteria for most of the cooking process. But assuming you cook the turkey long and hot enough, you should be okay. Just don’t let it sit around for too long after you do. Experts recommend leaving food out on the table for serving for no more than two hours. Even if the dinner gets long and rowdy, someone needs to get the food back to a sub-40-degree fridge. Otherwise, your weeks of gorging on leftovers will be a nightmarish series of self-poisonings amid reluctance to throw away “perfectly good stuffing.”

Gravy

Gravy and other foods that are prepared in large quantities and kept warm for a long time are a common source of the C. perfringens toxin. As with potato salad and other large-batch foods, the key is to not keep them “warm.” Keep the gravy hot (above 140 degrees Farenheit) or cold (below 40). You can remember this with a little jingle: “Keep the gravy hot or keep the gravy cold, and anything in between, well, you’re poisoning your guests.”

Speaking of potato salad …

Potatoes

Potato salad is a common source of the Staphylococcus aureus toxin (and can harbor Salmonella, Bacillus cereus, Campylobacter, and others). Staph is a more immediate poisoning that can start within half an hour of eating. It often comes from the hands of the people preparing the food. Potato-related outbreaks of all sorts have been traced to cross-contamination from someone handling or cutting meat without washing hands, cutlery, containers, or countertops appropriately. Listeria can live on deli counters. Don’t lean on the deli counter, even while making polite conversation with the butcher. If the butcher asks to show you a cool new handshake, make sure to wash your hand afterward. If he asks to hold your potatoes, just say no.