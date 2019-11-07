Read: What Tumblr’s porn ban really means

If the internet should have taught people anything by now, it’s that trying to outlaw being frisky online is an unwinnable game of digital whack-a-mole. The internet, after all, has been a vehicle for sexual pleasure-seeking for nearly all of its existence. Emoji aren’t the problem, but a symptom of an enduring truth: People are always going to find a way to be horny online.

The emoji keyboard was developed for Japanese texters, so in the early days of its popularity in America, the scattered and sometimes unfamiliar emoji were friendly shapes, ready to be filled with meaning. Images such as eggplants are not the stars of many vital conversations, but the opportunity to pantomime arousal in a generally nonthreatening way quickly became useful, even in nonsexual situations. I’ve replied to friends’ photos of their beautiful homemade baking projects with a stiff little aubergine more than once. Unicode, too, seems to acknowledge that this is the way a lot of people talk—the group has started to add emoji that more clearly depict lustful intentions, such as waggling tongues and drooling mouths.

In a recent study from the Kinsey Institute for Research in Sex, Gender, and Reproduction at Indiana University, researchers found that adults who use emoji had more romantic and sexual interactions in the previous year and were more likely to get beyond a first date with a new partner. This link nods to two important things that emoji can add to short, text-based conversations: emotional texture and a sense of fun. Seeing joyful cartoon faces and colorful hearts is a different experience than reading “Congratulations,” and a row of perfectly round peaches is different than a friend telling you that your new dress looks nice.

This playfulness is part of the gray area that can make rules governing sexual communication on social media so difficult to enforce. Facebook’s new rule, of course, is about more than emoji. “Certain emojis will only be removed from Facebook and Instagram if they are used alongside a request for nude imagery, sex or sexual partners, or sex-chat conversations,” Stephanie Otway, a Facebook spokesperson, told me over email. Implied requests can count as violations, and consent isn’t always a factor, according to Otway; if the conversation happens publicly, automated content-moderation algorithms might act without waiting on a report from an offended user.

These changes come amid growing pressure on tech companies to mitigate the torrent of sexual harassment and gendered abuse that women often face online, a problem that Facebook has long been criticized for under-addressing. The new rules also outlaw using emoji overlayed on photos to cover nipples, genitals, or butts, which has become a popular way to skirt the platforms’ anti-nudity rules.