If the internet should have taught people anything by now, it’s that trying to outlaw being frisky online is an unwinnable game of digital whack-a-mole. The internet, after all, has been a vehicle for sexual pleasure-seeking for nearly all of its existence. Emoji aren’t the problem, but a symptom of an enduring truth: People are always going to find a way to be horny online.

The emoji keyboard was developed for Japanese texters, so in the early days of its popularity in America, the scattered and sometimes unfamiliar emoji were friendly shapes, ready to be filled with meaning. Images like eggplants are not the star of many vital conversations, but the opportunity to pantomime arousal in a generally non-threatening way quickly became useful, even in non-sexual situations. I’ve replied to friends’ photos of their beautiful homemade baking projects with a stiff little aubergine more than once. Unicode, too, seems to acknowledge that this is the way a lot people talk—the group has started to add emojis that more clearly depict lustful intentions, like waggling tongues and drooling mouths.

In a recent study from The Kinsey Institute for Research in Sex, Gender, and Reproduction at the University of Indiana, researchers found that adults who use emoji had more romantic and sexual interactions in the previous year and were more likely to get beyond a first date with a new partner. This link nods to two important things that emoji can add to short, text-based conversations: emotional texture and a sense of fun. Seeing joyful cartoon faces and colorful hearts is a different experience than reading “congratulations,” and a row of perfectly round peaches is different than a friend telling you that your new dress looks nice.

This playfulness is part of the gray area that can make rules governing sexual communication on social media so difficult to enforce. Facebook’s new rule, of course, is about more than emoji. “Certain emojis will only be removed from Facebook and Instagram if they are used alongside a request for nude imagery, sex or sexual partners, or sex-chat conversations,” Stephanie Otway, a Facebook spokesperson, told me over email. Implied requests can count as violations, and consent isn’t always a factor, according to Otway; if the conversation happens publicly, automated content-moderation algorithms might act without waiting on a report from an offended user.

These changes come amid growing pressure on tech companies to mitigate the torrent of sexual harassment and gendered abuse that women often face online, a problem that Facebook has long been criticized for under-addressing. The new rules also outlaw using emoji overlayed on photos to cover nipples, genitals, or butts, which has become a popular way to skirt the platforms’ anti-nudity rules.

But a new rule on emoji won’t necessarily bring clarity to the muddled world of social-media moderation or meaningfully improve the experience of users. What qualifies as a request for sex or as “sex chat” is up to the company’s moderators, who have long complained that guidelines for their decision-making change frequently and with little reason. Sexual solicitations without emoji were already verboten under both Facebook’s and Instagram’s user agreements, so the new rule further bans something that was already outlawed.