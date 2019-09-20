If this “if you’re not first, you’re last” attitude and overbearing masculinity were the whole story of the strength community, I would have put down the weights years ago. But while the strength world clearly has problems, it’s also changing in positive ways that might not be immediately visible to outsiders who just see a bunch jacked people doing seemingly impossible things. The shock value of Bob Paris coming out as gay is a vestige from a different time; strength athletes now comprise a wide spectrum of gender and sexual identities. In that respect, powerlifting and strongman and other strength fields have begun to reflect the broadening cultural embrace of diversity. Followers of these fields are getting new exposure to people who challenge restrictive norms.

As a journalist covering these areas, I’ve experienced that positive impact firsthand. When I interviewed the transgender powerlifter Janae Kroc in 2017, I heard a narrative related to Paris’s: After quickly rising to the top of powerlifting, Kroc decided that setting world records was a secondary consideration next to expressing an evolving gender identity. But unlike Paris, whose immediate impact on the strength world would likely have been dulled by the less welcoming climate for LGBT folks in the 1990s, Kroc broadcast a powerful message on social media and in a documentary that streamed on Netflix.

Rob Kearney, who is gay and a contender for World’s Strongest Man, has told me he hopes his hard work will make other LGBTQ people feel comfortable pursuing their own strength goals. By being open about his identity, Kearney believes he can help transform gyms into safer places for people looking to recreate themselves outside the trappings of conventional masculinity.

Liefia Ingalls, too, has divorced strength from its staling masculine connotations. She is, quite literally, the strongest woman in the world. Her strength was hard-won over the course of a decade in a way that certain kinds of male strength never could be. She says that being strong is about being “being capable and athletic,” and she has no reservations about getting as jacked as possible. “Within myself and when I am within the strength community, I always feel strong and capable now,” she told me.

Ingalls still has to struggle against stigma and shame, but perhaps surprisingly, she says those things mostly comes from outside the strength world. “When I’m out in public, I have had mixed experiences,” she says. “I have definitely been ‘fit-shamed’ before and I tend to feel looked down upon by women in other settings. The more we stand out from the norm, the more we receive unsolicited comments on our bodies and appearance.”

As I’ve been exposed to all these perspectives, I’ve been able to reconsider my own sense of relative weakness. Growing up, I simply saw strength as the absence of vulnerability: I took it for granted that I needed to be big, because if wasn’t, I would embarrass myself at sports and disappoint my father and get beat up. But the strength community, for all its lingering baggage, has challenged such a limited outlook. After all my conversations with people who have broken the mold of what it means to be jacked, I’m more attuned to how strength has enriched other aspects of my identity.