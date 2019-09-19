When it comes to complaining, then, that rules out colleagues and even your non-work friends. And your significant other might get tired of hearing you harp on work. That’s why people in competitive, white-collar jobs so often hire coaches like Stafford. Or, they go to therapy.

Of course, people have many reasons for seeking either coaching or therapy. Cognitive behavioral therapy, in particular, has been shown to be as effective as medication for some forms of depression. Therapy of all kinds can address deeper traumas than your latest personal or professional snub. But a major perk of such services is that therapists are bound by law to not reveal anything about their clients to anyone, unless it’s a matter of physical safety. Some therapists told me they don’t even keep written notes, in case they ever get subpoenaed. (Stafford says she doesn’t reveal what her clients said in coaching even at the request of employers who pay for it.)

The confidentiality of therapy can thus make it the ultimate safe space: a place to unleash all your gossip and guarantee that no one will find out.

I’ve noticed this is especially a motivator in Washington, a uniquely competitive place where many jobs are top secret, or might as well be. As my colleague Kathy Gilsinan puts it, “No one moves to Washington to find themselves.” People move here, for the most part, to work. Often, at their dream job—one countless other people are vying for. Ladder-climbing is our sport. Bars here overflow with people one-upping each other at pub trivia, and people lay out their five-year plans on first dates.

The stress and anxiety provide a lot to complain about. Yet there are few safe venues to do it. Many people here, after all, work for political parties locked in constant, direct opposition with one another. Keith Miller, a D.C. psychotherapist and mindfulness teacher, estimates that at least half of his clients have jobs that can’t be discussed easily with friends or professional contacts. Take two pals who work for opposing political parties. “They’re friends because they like each other and they hang out together and they drink together,” Miller says. “But they work for the enemy. And mistakes happen because the desire to connect to another human is stronger than the desire to do things by the book.” D.C.’s an insular town: The guy you met on Tinder might soon be your new coworker.

Because of that, many Washingtonians spout off in therapy. Several therapists told me that the stress of on-the-job competition is one of the biggest work-related issues they see—followed closely by bad bosses. Miller often sees clients that have so much pent-up stress they become angry, or, conversely, grow withdrawn and burned out. Some people take their frustrations to the bedroom. Another D.C. therapist, Karen Osterle, told me, “The amount of infidelity in this town is enough to change one’s worldview.”