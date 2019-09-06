Ross later clarified that he supports many liberal causes, including “public education and environmental sustainability.” But even though he and Trump“strongly disagree on many issues,” Ross contended that he wanted to raise money to support the president because both of them are businessmen who care about “creating jobs.” (Given that unemployment rates are at recent-historic lows, this could also be taken to mean that Ross cares about corporate tax cuts and decreased regulatory scrutiny.)

Ross’s justification placated some angry cyclists. Others remained upset, but not enough to quit. I put out an open call on Twitter for people who opposed SoulCycle’s association with Trump to share their reasoning for sticking with the company. A cyclist in Philadelphia explained allegiances to particular instructors. Another in Los Angeles told me she had not ranted about the fundraiser online, but she also didn’t feel guilt-free about continuing to attend classes she had already purchased.

Scholars who weighed in on the economic implications of unhappy customers for SoulCycle predicted that this sort of sentiment was common—genuinely caring, but not enough to take action—and that the boycott would not last. The day after the news broke, the Wharton professor Maurice Schweitzer predicted in Yahoo Lifestyle that executives would have “a terrible week,” but that the situation would not “do any long-term damage to the company.” Paul Koku, a business professor at Florida Atlantic University, similarly told the publication, “I don’t think it will amount to much.”

Other skeptics accused the angry masses of “slacktivism” and “virtue signaling,” suggesting that posting on social media can actually decrease a person’s likelihood to take action. Making an enlightened statement gives a hit of dopamine that eases a person’s inflamed sense of justice, and then that person simply moves on to the next issue in their feed.

The actual attendance numbers at SoulCycle classes, however, paint a different picture. It seems that many SoulCycle attendees have indeed stayed away—even after the news faded.

SoulCycle’s attendance numbers were recently reviewed by Earnest Research, a data-analytics agency that tracks consumer behavior. SoulCycle’s website makes the sign-up data for every class publicly available, and each class is scheduled individually and purchased either individually or in small packages—there is no option for a monthly or annual membership—so sign-up data can be followed in real time. (In the case of Equinox and other gyms that offer longer-term membership plans complete with early termination fees, any effect would be expected to lag.)

Earnest compared sign-ups at locations across the United States over a period of 18 days before and 18 days after the fundraiser news. During that time, the average decline in sign-ups was 12.8 percent.