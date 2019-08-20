Exactly how a food-tracking app could accomplish that lofty goal is far from clear. Researchers have yet to find a reliable way for the vast majority of adults to lose weight and keep it off, let alone children who are still growing. WW’s new app takes those daunting odds and reduces the task down to the personal responsibility of children mostly too young to drive or have money of their own.

Downloading Kurbo and using its basic tools is free, and its approach to food centers on research from Stanford University and a longstanding concept often referred to as the traffic-light system. This system filters foods into three broad categories: “Green” foods like fresh vegetables and lean protein should be actively included in a person’s diet. “Yellow” foods like low-fat dairy products and bread should be eaten in moderation. “Red” foods like french fries, full-fat dairy products, and most sweets should be limited and planned for.

The Kurbo app pre-categorizes hundreds of common foods according to traffic-light color, so that kids can search for what they eat and add it to their daily tallies. When I set up a Kurbo test account, the app immediately advised me to limit my “red” foods to six per day or fewer.

“It’s common sense,” says Gary Foster, WW’s Chief Science Officer. “[Red foods] aren’t foods that should be encouraged in kids’ diets, but they also shouldn’t be vilified or demonized, and there has to be a system that’s simple and science-based that highlights that so everyone in the family can understand.” An emphasis on family participation is central to Kurbo’s sales pitch, and they claim the app will facilitate family-level changes in diet and activity.

In its design, though, the app only tracks the actions and food consumption of an individual. Research suggests that the parents of overweight kids are already keenly aware of which foods are considered healthy or unhealthy for their children, without the aid of structured programs or apps to guide them. Moreover, only children under the age of 13 are required to sign up for Kurbo with a parent, which leaves teens who have their own phones free to use the app’s food- and weight-tracking tools without parental consent or involvement, even if they are in what the app considers a normal weight range to begin with.

Foster confirmed to me that warnings about a child losing weight too quickly or eating too little—behaviors that may indicate the onset of an eating disorder—are only available to those who sign up for the app’s optional one-on-one coaching service, which starts at $70 for a one-month plan. When pressed, Foster held firm in his assessment that building in more safety features for kids who can’t use WW’s coaching services was unnecessary, characterizing such warnings as a “bad user experience” for people who might, for example, only log their breakfast foods.