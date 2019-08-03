Yesterday, while attacking the “LameStream Media,” praising his “pupil” Steve Bannon and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, and seemingly gloating over the robbery of Representative Elijah Cumming’s house, Donald Trump—the President of the United States—also took a moment to retweet a kind note about Kent Brantly, a doctor who was evacuated back to the U.S. five years ago, after contracting Ebola while fighting the record-breaking West African epidemic. On the surface, it was one of the more innocuous things that the President did over the last 24 hours. But for those who remember the reaction to the West African outbreak, and Trump’s part in it, this small act an act of gross hypocrisy.
To recap, between 2014 and 2016, Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone experienced the largest Ebola epidemic of all time, infecting more than 28,000 people and killing more than 11,000 of them. Many American health workers flew to the affected countries to help. Two of them—physician Kent Brantly and nurse Nancy Writebol—became infected themselves in July 2015 and were airlifted back from Liberia to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.
Both recovered. But their arrival sparked fear, especially among those who believed Ebola to be a super-contagious virus that would rapidly spread through the country. In reality, Ebola’s symptoms are milder than the liquefying organs and extreme hemorrhaging of lore, and it only spreads with difficulty, through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected patients. But such facts evaporated amid the flames of widespread panic. And no single person fanned those flames with more enthusiasm than Donald Trump.
On July 31, two days before Brantly was due to be evacuated (and almost a year before Trump began his campaign by descending down a gold escalator), Trump tweeted “Ebola patient will be brought to the U.S. in a few days - now I know for sure that our leaders are incompetent. KEEP THEM OUT OF HERE!”
A day later, he added, “Stop the EBOLA patients from entering the U.S. Treat them, at the highest level, over there. THE UNITED STATES HAS ENOUGH PROBLEMS!” And later that evening: “The U.S. cannot allow EBOLA infected people back. People that go to far away places to help out are great-but must suffer the consequences!”
The next day: “The fact that we are taking the Ebola patients, while others from the area are fleeing to the United States, is absolutely CRAZY-Stupid pols.” And also: “The U.S. must immediately stop all flights from EBOLA infected countries or the plague will start and spread inside our "borders." Act fast!”
Those tweets encapsulated many of the themes that would define Trump’s presidency: barriers and exclusion, fear of the other, cruelty to those in need, and division between us and them even when both are American citizens. And much like his later campaign rhetoric and rally speeches, these messages worked. “It was that tweet that created a level of anxiety in the country,” said Amy Pope, a White House counterterrorism official, in an interview with journalist Reid Wilson. “That was a crystallizing moment.”
Needless to say, global health experts disagree with Trump’s sentiments. While travel bans might seem like a rational way of dealing with outbreaks, the evidence is very clear that they don’t work. Determined people always find a way to get across borders and health screenings are imperfect, especially in cases where symptoms only appear after a certain incubation period. Instead of stopping transmission, travel bans more likely force people to deliberately hide their symptoms or lie about their histories. And most importantly, they staunch the flow of aid that is necessary for controlling an outbreak in a resource-poor location. Why would doctors travel to an epidemic zone if, as Trump demanded, they be forbidden from returning if their health was in danger?
To be clear, if Trump had wielded presidential power at the time and had acted on his sentiments, Brantly and Writebol would be dead. Hence the gross hypocrisy of retweeting a celebration of his successful return and treatment, when he tried to oppose it.
Trump continued to opine on Ebola for the rest of 2015. When Liberian man Thomas Eric Duncan was diagnosed with Ebola in Dallas, Trump tweeted that “IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE.” He repeatedly called for stopping all air traffic to and from the outbreak zone. He called Barack Obama a “psycho” for not enacting such a ban, and “dumb” for deploying thousands of troop—a move that was important in stemming the outbreak. He spread misinformation about how contagious Ebola is and stoked fears that it could easily spread.
Last year, in a feature about whether America is ready for the next pandemic, I wrote that “perhaps the two most important things a leader can personally provide in the midst of an epidemic are reliable information and a unifying spirit.” Instead, we have a man who tweets rashly, prizes his own intuitions over expertise, readily buys into and spread conspiracy theories, and repeatedly delegitimizes reliable sources of information.
In fairness to Trump, his administration’s response to the current Ebola outbreak, now entering its second year in the Democratic Republic of Congo, has been more responsible than his earlier rhetoric. The U.S. has contributed money and personnel to the response efforts, and a potentially infected doctor was even airlifted back to the country last December for monitoring. Perhaps he has changed his tune since 2015.
Other signs are less promising. Last year, just as Ebola returned to the Congo, the Trump administration asked Congress to rescind $252 million that had been put aside to deal with the virus. Simultaneously, the national security advisor John Bolton also ousted the National Security Council’s top biodefense expert—the hugely respected rear-admiral Tim Ziemer. And the administration’s budgets have repeatedly attempted to slash funding for global health programs—investments that are crucial for controlling outbreaks in the future. It will take more than thoughts and prayers, rash tweets and turnabout retweets, to make up for these shortfalls.
