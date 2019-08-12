In the inevitable backlash to this backlash, critics have said that the membership cancellations are an extension of politics into places they were not intended to go: Is nothing apolitical? Must we bring our gyms into this? Still, the owner of multiple large companies inviting the president and his wealthy benefactors to lunch is itself inescapably political. Gym members’ objections to this seem to be less about escalating political hyper-wokeness than about their being slapped in their incredibly toned faces by politics.

If there is a trend in corporate accountability and scrutiny from consumers, it is also, poetically, exactly what brands like SoulCycle and Equinox ask for. The companies sell their workouts as much more than just a workout. They sell a lifestyle, an identity—one of virtue and character and dedication.

Equinox uses the slogan “commit to something,” which was developed by the advertising agency Weiden Kennedy. Last year, the agency’s creative director told Adweek that the goal of the campaign was to tell “stories revolving around real people. So, we started asking, ‘Who best embodies commitment in a world where commitment is often lacking?’ … You’ve got outnumbered pro-bono lawyers. Doctors facing insurmountable odds. Journalists in the era of ‘fake news.’ Those fighting for gender and sexual equality.”

These dedicated professions became the faces on the billboards for the gym—fitness models dressed as people who are committed to serious and consequential causes. Causes that are barely even tangential to exercising. The sales pitch is a bigger picture of character and ambition: This is an Equinox member, and if you join, you can be that person.

Ross himself encourages this passionate, committed way of being. In a statement responding to the outcry, he said, “I always have been an active participant in the democratic process. While some prefer to sit outside of the process and criticize, I prefer to engage directly and support the things I deeply care about.”

If gyms sell people on the idea that a gym affiliation is part of their identity, gyms can’t really be surprised when people quit because they no longer identify. Brands have the option of foregoing identity branding: We just sell hammers. If you like our hammers, buy them, they are good. But once brands invite people to incorporate an entire ethos into their sense of self, expect that those people will judge the company by their own moral standards.

In its statement on Instagram this week, Equinox said, “no company profits are used to fund politicians. In fact, we are committed to all our members and the communities we live in.” SoulCycle issued a similar statement about how it does not engage in politics. Neither company mentioned Trump’s policies—or objected to his dehumanizing large groups of people or degrading the basic norms of American democracy.

For these morally infused lifestyle brands, this could be an opportunity to, you know, commit to something.