Toward the end, the activity asks me to reassure a friend who was snubbed by another friend in high school. What would I tell the friend about how people can change? It encourages me to apply what I just learned about personality and the brain. The total program takes me less than an hour to complete.

Schleider admits the production values are a little rudimentary; she’s currently working on a slicker version. Still, last year, she and her colleague John Weisz found that a single session with a very similar program helped reduce depression and anxiety among 96 young people between the ages of 12 and 15. Beyond digital programs like Project Personality, Schleider’s lab is about to test how well a single session of in-person psychotherapy can help teens and adults. The session will focus on “taking one step toward solving a problem that’s very troublesome,” she told me. “People will leave with a concrete plan for how to cope.”

If Schleider’s work is successful, it may help upend the pricey, traditional model of American psychotherapy. She wants to see whether people can get the same benefit, or at least some benefit, from just an hour of digital or in-person therapy as they can from paying $200 per hour every week for months.

Granted, there are known risks to using well-meaning quick fixes as therapy. In one of her studies, Schleider points out that “Scared Straight” programs, where teens visit with prisoners, are a type of single-session intervention, but they actually have been found to increase youth delinquency. There are also plenty of apps these days that allow people to access therapy-like programs without either an expensive psychologist or a primitive PowerPoint.

But Schleider argues that many wellness apps out there haven’t been proven to work. Her lab’s goal is to study the effectiveness of the various programs, digital and in-person, to be sure they’re doing what they’re supposed to. Effective solutions are crucial because Americans—stressed-out, lonely, and ghosted by Tinder dates—are in desperate need of someone to talk to. The data suggest that most of the Americans who have a mental illness aren’t receiving treatment. About 30 percent of psychotherapists don’t take insurance. Even the waitlist for the roster of therapists at Stony Brook’s community clinic, who take insurance and charge relatively lower fees, is three to six months. As Schleider put it to me, her quick interventions offer “something, when the alternative is nothing.”

Single-session interventions, like the kind Schleider studies, are typically five to 90 minutes long and, eventually, could be deployed in schools or pediatricians’ offices, rather than in traditional therapists’ offices. Schleider’s lab is especially interested in targeting adolescents, since about half of all mental illnesses set in by age 14. Unlike traditional therapy, Schleider’s program and others aim to get participants to become “helpers” for their own peers after they’ve learned the information about personality change for themselves. The point is to increase intrinsic motivation: Kids might be more likely to want to sort out other kids’ problems than to sit in their rooms and do therapy homework.