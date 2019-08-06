Such aberrations have been reported as far back as 1839, but their cause remains a mystery. By many accounts, they’re the most common type of jaw tumor. They’re generally found in people under 20, but they grow slowly—at least as far as jaw lumps with menacing names are concerned—so they’re often not detected before a child turns 10.

By far the most unique feature of an odontoma is what lies within. The tumors contain buildups of the same biological materials that make up teeth; in some cases, like that of the young boy in Chennai, they’re arranged into a collection of many small teeth that are structurally identical to those outside the tumor. In other words, much like a cystic pimple hijacks the production of skin cells and collects them into an ever-expanding, juicy pustule, an odontoma slurps up the calcifying components of our chompers as the body builds them.

Given the biological specifics of odontomas, there’s an argument to be made that the miniature teeth pulled from the Chennai boy’s mouth can’t be considered teeth in the classical sense. “They're not full-size teeth: Some people call them microdonts, or denticles, or toothlets,” says Sidney Eisig, the chief of dental service at NewYork–Presbyterian Hospital and a professor at Columbia University’s dental school. Compared with normal teeth, “these denticles have the same cells. They have enamel, they have dentin, they have maybe some cementum. It has the structures of the tooth.” The only real difference is that denticles don’t grow through your gums and help you chew food.

In a photo shared by the Chennai team, the 526 denticles look like they could be a collection of deep-sea gems or scraps of geodes harvested from volcanic rock—a swirling array of smooth beads laid out with elegant precision on a turquoise mat. The majority of them are just a few millimeters long, which explains how they all fit inside the mouth of a child who had more than one tooth for each week he’d been alive. The total tally decimated the previous record for the number of teeth found in a single odontoma: a mere 232, freed from the jaw of a Mumbai teenager in 2014.

P. Ravikumar / Reuters

It’s rare to find more than a handful of denticles in one odontoma, and cases with more than 30 or so are generally considered impressive enough to make their way into medical journals and the news. “It’s not unusual to have a tumor that size, but it might only have five of these toothlike structures,” says Amr Moursi, a spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and the chair of the pediatric department at New York University College of Dentistry. “They’re just larger.” Pratibha Ramani, the head of oral and maxillofacial pathology at Saveetha Dental, said via email that counting and examining the teeth took four and a half hours. From there, it was another week and a half, long after the little boy was home and healing, before pathologists were done examining the denticles one by one to confirm that each had the chemical hallmarks of a tooth.