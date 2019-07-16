In 1992, Schmidt was studying the complications of diabetes when she and her team made what she calls a startling discovery: Humans and other mammals have a protein on the surface of fat cells called the receptor for advanced glycation end products, or RAGE, which appeared to play previously unobserved roles in a host of the body’s metabolic and inflammatory responses. Eventually, it became clear that the protein was also present in non-diabetic tissues, which suggested RAGE had consequences far beyond just a few chronic diseases.

Schmidt’s latest study found an enormous difference in weight gain between two test groups: conventional mice and mice that had their RAGE pathways deleted. The latter group gained 70 percent less weight than conventional mice, had lower glucose levels, and expended more energy while eating the same high-fat diet and doing the same amount of physical activity. In the conventional mice, their bodies hit the metabolism brakes, making it impossible for them to burn as much energy as their RAGE-deleted counterparts.

Schmidt posits that RAGE might have evolved to protect mammals, including humans, when another meal might not be predictably forthcoming and the body’s ability to retain its resources would be a boon. “However, in time of plenty, when there is no shortage of nutrients, the receptor is still present and is able to continue to exert that unfortunate role of hoarding the energy and not allowing it to be expended,” she explains. It makes sense that the body would conserve resources when it detects a potential need, but it feels particularly cruel, at least in modern times, that humans might experience the same metabolic slowdown after a hearty meal.

Schmidt also theorizes that RAGE’s influence on chronic inflammation, which she had previously studied, would have been more useful to humans when our lifespan was much shorter. The responses could have protected short-term health, which would have been all that mattered. “These organisms didn’t live to high ages after reproduction, so it wasn’t required to survive and stay alive longer,” Schmidt says. The known side-effects of RAGE, like chronic inflammatory diseases, might have been meaningless to the wellbeing of humans who only lived to their 40s.

Although Schmidt cautions that the translation of her findings in mice into therapies for humans will be a long, careful process, she’s optimistic about the potential. In her new study, she found that the weight benefits of RAGE inactivity could be conferred on new animals simply by transplanting a relatively small amount of brown fat tissue from mice that had had their RAGE pathway deleted into conventional mice. This holds promise for future treatments for patients with metabolic and chronic inflammatory disorders.

With the qualification that the study’s findings are in mice and its exact translation to humans is not yet known, Utpal Pajvani, a professor and endocrinologist at Columbia University, expressed similar optimism about the new RAGE findings. “These data are quite interesting, and are consistent with the hypothesis that the obesity epidemic is in part due to evolutionary pressures to prevent starvation in stress,” he told me via email. “The current study adds to [Schmidt’s] impressive body of work, and suggest that methods to reduce RAGE signaling in fat may have benefit in people.”