One of the biggest factors in creating sleep rituals is comfort. “It’s about this descent into sleep and getting into a comfortable place, and you will start to replicate that night after night,” says Dianne Augelli, a sleep-medicine expert at Weill Cornell Medicine and New York-Presbyterian Hospital. People tend to return to the circumstances of sleep that have worked in the past, even if they don’t realize that’s what they’re doing and they’re not satisfying any real physical need.

Other habits might be meeting physical and psychological needs that are less obvious. “Our hands and feet will tend to warm, and our core body temperature will cool, as we’re descending into sleep,” says Augelli. “We need to have the cooling of our core body temperature to help initiate sleep.” She says that often, people who have hard-and-fast rules about sticking their foot out of their covers or wearing socks to bed are trying to regulate their entire body’s temperature. The same is true for people who want a fan nearby, which has the added benefit of helping drown out intrusive noises—another enemy of sleep, even if you don’t wake fully in the night to notice them happening.

Augelli notes that the consequences of disrupting people’s deeply ingrained habits vary widely depending on the individual. For some people, simply not being able to configure their pillows according to preference can start a stressful chain reaction. “If we get frustrated or anxious about falling asleep, that actually makes us more activated and wakeful,” says Augelli. “We always want to be mindful and have healthy sleep practices and keep a nice sleep environment, but we don’t want to put too much pressure on sleep because that can indeed backfire.”

Augelli’s explanation of the vicious cycle of sleep anxiety and sleeplessness snapped into quick focus something I’d never understood. When I’m watching a movie on my couch, I can fall asleep easily without satisfying any of my sleep rituals. Apparently that’s because when I’m in my living room, I’m not thinking about sleep or trying to achieve it. Rituals might be helpful in preparing the mind for sleep, but Augelli notes that the need to maintain them can also be stressful, especially in unfamiliar environments. Being conscious of how much you want to fall asleep is among the biggest and most common barriers to actually sleeping.

Susan Malone, a nursing professor at New York University, says that people with poor rest patterns frequently put too much effort into falling asleep. To combat that anxiety cycle, she recommends something that might sound counterintuitive: “We tell people that if you’re not asleep in 15 minutes, or if you wake up and you’re awake during the night, get out of bed,” she explains. “We try to create a very strong connection between the bed, bedroom, and sleep.” Malone also recommends against taking naps and sleeping in on weekends if you’re trying to break bad sleep habits, because letting yourself get fully and profoundly tired helps your body override expectations and rituals to wind down.