If it delivers on its promise, this technology could change the lives of people with paralysis and other physical disabilities—and, if the most sweeping claims of Neuralink’s public debut are realized, it could radically transform what it even means to be human. But alongside the device’s promise lies its potential to realize a host of modern anxieties about technology’s ever-more-inextricable role in the way humans perceive and interact with the world. The foundation of medicine is a slow, steady approach to innovation, which is at odds with Silicon Valley’s edict to move fast and break things. In neurotechnology, the thing that might get broken is people’s minds.

Because of its reliance on buzz and venture capital, Silicon Valley both requires and rewards big swings—“moonshots,” in the industry’s vernacular. This is an environment in which Musk has thrived, and although he’s a controversial figure, he’s clearly had victories. In finding ways to reuse rocket boosters, SpaceX has substantially reduced the cost of space travel. The popularity of Tesla Motors, Musk’s electric-car company, offers a proof of concept for the automobile’s more sustainable future. But big swings come at a considerable risk of big misses. Tesla has problems with production schedules and talent retention. Hyperloop, Musk’s tunnel-car concept, promised high-speed frictionless transportation but has only delivered a sedan on a sled.

Because many of Musk’s ventures are still in their early stages, the consequences of bumps in the road have largely been confined to his own employees and some discouraging rocket explosions. But as Musk’s vision has grown, so too have the potential impacts on the population at large. Self-driving Teslas, for example, could endanger drivers and pedestrians if not perfectly calibrated. When Musk or anyone else starts talking about opening people’s skulls, the stakes skyrocket. Musk, in Neuralink’s debut, readily admitted that the company wasn’t ready to show the public much of anything, but that he and the company’s president, Max Hodak, were stepping forward in hopes of recruiting new employees. Musk also revealed something Hodak reportedly wasn’t expecting to tell the world: Neuralink’s devices have already allowed at least one monkey to mentall interact with a computer.

Although there is a technological basis for the hardware that Musk and Neuralink are promising (in 2006, a brain implant allowed Matthew Nagle to play ping pong with his mind), neuroscience, like much of medical innovation, tends to be incremental and careful. The field’s pace has its critics, but a certain amount of caution is warranted because of the huge ethical and safety concerns in testing novel treatments on human subjects. Coming from an industry still grappling with the implosion of the blood-testing startup Theranos, a promise to transform people’s health using fast, world-changing technology might inspire as much dread as it does hope.