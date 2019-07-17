The results suggested that social interactions go through a subtle cycle: Certain feelings lead you to certain types of people, but those people either lift or sour your mood, leading you to seek out different types of people. The study’s happiest participants did, indeed, spend more time with others overall. But when they were happy, the participants were more likely to venture out to spend time with strangers—and doing so reduced their happiness. If the participants felt sad, meanwhile, they were more likely to later interact with their friends, kids, and siblings. Then they felt happier after doing so.

The study’s authors provide this portrait of what their results mean: If someone were especially unhappy at noon on a Saturday, that person would be almost two times more likely to see a friend that afternoon than if he or she were especially happy at noon. Meanwhile, if that person were particularly happy, his or her odds of interacting with a stranger that afternoon would go up by 20 percent. Those interactions might then feed on each other, with strangers making the person uncomfortable and less happy and close friends cheering him or her up again—and eager to spend time with more strangers.

These findings don’t necessarily match every person’s experience 100 percent of the time. The study only shows correlation, not causation, and the authors acknowledge that the direction might go the opposite way: When people know they have to engage with strangers soon, for instance, they might consciously or unconsciously try to pump themselves up and get in a more outgoing mood.

But if future research upholds this pattern, it could say something important about how our moods affect our relationships. In essence, both happiness and unhappiness promote socializing, but apparently with different goals in mind. When participants were feeling unhappy, they were more likely to subsequently spend time with people who tended to boost their happiness. Best friends and siblings can be a salve; being known allows you to skip explaining yourself and focus on the problem at hand. And you already know whose side your loved ones are going to take: yours.

On the other hand, when people were happy, they were more likely to enjoy some solitude or to suffer the temporary discomfort of trying to build their social network. You can better tolerate awkward small talk or a job-interview-like series of questions, it seems, if you already feel good.

Maxime Taquet, one of the study’s authors and a researcher at the University of Oxford and Harvard Medical School, says that in the future, it might be interesting to look at whether people with anxiety and depression follow a different pattern. If someone who is already depressed is doing something that, according to his study, is likely to make you even less happy—like spending time with strangers—that could cause their mood to spiral down even further. “That might potentially explain why they’re depressed,” Taquet told me.