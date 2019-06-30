The AFSP and other advocates have been pushing to change this public perception at a crucial time. The American suicide rate has crept up year by year since 1999, with a total increase of 33 percent in less than two decades, resulting in more than 47,000 deaths in 2017. More than a million Americans attempt to take their own lives every year, and millions more have suicidal ideation.

Moutier and many other researchers think that the key to decreasing the American suicide rate is approaching suicide not like a series of nebulous personal tragedies, but like a public-health crisis. That means more training for medical professionals on how to treat suicidal patients, more funding for research into suicide’s causes and preventions, and more education for the public on how to support loved ones who are struggling.

Moutier says it’s unclear exactly why the suicide rate has changed so much, but there are many smaller explanations that add up to paint a larger picture: the economy, harsh cultural expectations, a broken health-care system, and what Moutier referred to as America’s culture of stoicism, which can push people to suffer alone. “We really celebrate self-sufficiency in this culture way too much,” Moutier said.

Because Americans have long been encouraged to keep their mental-health struggles in the shadows, many people lack basic skills for offering someone support. “If you see someone choking or struggling in some way physically, you probably want to offer a hand,” Moultier said. But she pointed out that people often hesitate to do the same when a loved one is struggling with mental illness or suicidal ideation, sometimes out of a simple desire not to embarrass them by asking personal questions.

“It’s important to say, okay, I might be the only one who is noticing. So don’t ignore it or write it off to the stress of the day or assume someone else will notice,” Moultier said. Even among first responders and medical professionals, training on how to help people who are suicidal can be poor, and improving those responses is a chief concern among public-health advocates.

In the meantime, Moutier recommends regularly checking in with friends and family who are having a hard time and asking them about what they’re feeling. “If you think about it, that’s what we all want—to be heard and to be seen,” she said. “To have a conversation like that, it requires a lot of resisting the impulse to jump in with a quick fix or to try and talk them out of what they’re experiencing.”

Her recommendation might sound simple, but there’s significant evidence that it helps those at risk for suicide. In a health-care system with high costs and a dearth of trained mental-care providers, a conversation with a friend could make all the difference.