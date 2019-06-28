Read: America’s health-care system is making the opioid crisis worse

Andrew Kolodny, a psychiatrist who studies addiction at Brandeis University, calls the move “a fantastic idea.” “We’ll need to track this closely because I don’t think it’s been done before,” he told me via email. “But it’s a very promising intervention that could become a new standard of care.”

Among the questions that will need to be tracked: What happens to patients who don’t have insurance? According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 11 percent of adults aged 19 to 64 in New Jersey are uninsured. And how many of the overdose victims will be connected to longer-term treatment? According to the Stanford University professor of psychiatry Keith Humphreys, administering buprenorphine in overdose cases “will make a meaningful difference only if rescued individuals are linked immediately to ongoing treatment, and agree to participate in that treatment.”

Elnahal said the goal is to refer all the buprenorphine claims for uninsured patients to charity care, or treatment provided at free or reduced prices. The patients who are given buprenorphine will be transported to a hospital, where many ER doctors and addiction specialists are now licensed to prescribe buprenorphine long-term. Those who refuse transport will be given “educational materials” about treatment instead, a Department of Health spokeswoman told me via email.

Despite buprenorphine’s effectiveness, access to long-term treatment continues to be a challenge for opioid addicts nationwide. It’s difficult to find a primary-care doctor who is licensed to prescribe buprenorphine, which can take more than a year to work fully, largely because many doctors don’t really understand the medication. Though New Jersey has a higher-than-average number of doctors who have obtained the license required to prescribe buprenorphine, only one-quarter of all addiction-treatment providers in New Jersey offer medication-assisted treatment, a category that includes buprenorphine. According to Elnahal, the state is actively training more and more doctors in how to prescribe buprenorphine.

Now, New Jersey’s addicts may get their first dose of buprenorphine from the hands of paramedics. But what happens to those individuals next will determine whether the state can really make a dent in its epidemic. Elnahal said that ideally, the federal requirement that doctors be licensed to prescribe buprenorphine would be eliminated entirely.

“To us, it doesn’t make sense that a physician would have to get a special certification to treat addiction, when we can prescribe very high doses of opioids without a certification,” he said. “One is causing the epidemic, and the other is helping. It’s unfortunate that doctors have to go through these hoops.”