Hers is the female-oriented companion to Hims, which markets Viagra and the antidepressant sertraline, for premature ejaculation, through a similar model. Both sites offer propranolol for performance anxiety, as well as hair-loss remedies tailored to each gender. Hers has plans to introduce treatments for yeast infections and urinary-tract infections, some of the most common afflictions among women.

Hers and Hims join a number of sites that aim to take the in-person appointment out of prescription medications, with the goal of making the process easier or less embarrassing for patients. The company Kick also offers propranolol by mail, claiming that it’s good for situations such as job interviews or networking. In states where Lemonaid is authorized, the start-up offers an array of drugs, including some of the same ones Hers and Hims sell, but also hypothyroidism medications and sinus-infection treatments, all after a $25 online doctor consultation.

Women’s health is an especially popular domain for these new start-ups. Nurx offers birth control and emergency contraception at the touch of a button, and even Planned Parenthood has an app that allows women to order UTI treatment or birth control. The pills from some of these sites come in discreet branded packets, a sleeker look than the orange pill bottles of your grandma’s nightstand.

Hers is unique in that it combines cosmetic treatments, such as those for hair loss, with real medicines. Hilary Coles, its co-founder, told me that the company’s product mix came from consumer research about the types of medications women want on demand. Hair loss has been stigmatized, she said, but it’s incredibly common among women. And regarding propranolol, “public speaking and performance anxiety are among the top fears for men and women, and for some people this can dramatically affect their professional lives,” Coles said.

Hers launched in the fall and has since had 50,000 “patient-doctor interactions” on its site, a spokeswoman told me. Coles said the company’s research showed that women face barriers such as cost, wait times, and child care when it comes to seeing doctors. “Our mission at Hers is to provide women with an efficient, judgement-free diagnosis process,” Coles said, so that women can “really be in control and be the driver of their own their own health-care choices.” The company pointed me to research showing that about 20 million women in the United States live without access to publicly funded contraception.

This kind of socially conscious justification is common in Silicon Valley and its offshoots. But Hers does not offer the kind of free care women might receive at a publicly funded clinic. Its birth-control packs are $30, and it does not accept insurance. Propranolol, which is a generic medication, goes for $25 for a pack of five pills on Hers. According to GoodRx, meanwhile, CVS sells 60 tablets of propranolol for $14.27. Most insured women can get birth-control pills for free from their doctor because of the Affordable Care Act.