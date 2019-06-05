Conservative Georgia lawmakers have insisted they won’t back down to boycott threats because their actions reflect the will of their constituents. Georgia’s voting base, however, is fairly supportive of abortion rights. A recent poll conducted by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia found that 57 percent of Georgians believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, with only 10 percent of respondents in favor of a total ban. Seventy percent of those surveyed also oppose the overturn of Roe v. Wade, an outcome many experts believe new abortion laws in Georgia, Alabama, and elsewhere are intended to trigger.

In Georgia, women’s groups and progressive leaders like the former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams are urging studios and stars to remain in Georgia and join their fight. Although it might be counterintuitive to those outside Georgia, Bullock sees the legislation’s very existence as proof that views like Abrams’s are gaining ground in a state that has become far more moderate in the past two decades. “Some Republicans are taking what I’d call a kamikaze approach,” Bullock explains. “They see that their days of ruling Georgia are under attack, if not coming to an end, so they’re going to push through all the items on their agenda.”

With that context, calls to abandon Georgia’s film workers as a way to spite the state’s government seem especially hollow. Wharton’s Schweitzer calls boycotts a generally ineffective tactic for extracting political gain, in spite of a few high-profile successes like the NCAA’s boycott of North Carolina over its bathroom bill. Still, promising a boycott placates people outside the state who want corporate leaders to act on their behalf when governments won’t. “We now expect CEOs to be moral leaders,” Schweitzer explains. But that’s often an ill-fitting role. “If you’re an executive at one of these companies, you’ve got a hundred things to do, and making political decisions isn’t on the top-10 list,” he says.

After the initial salvo of boycott threats, NYU’s Hardart expects entertainment industry positions to gravitate more toward the stay-and-fight route favored by Georgia progressives like Abrams, for reasons both practical and philosophical. “They’ve probably done the calculus and found that they already scouted locations and already have sets, so to leave would be expensive,” Hardart says. “So they say, why don’t we donate money to the ACLU and that will say we’re doing something but not fleeing?” Netflix has already said it intends to support the American Civil Liberties Union in fighting the new abortion law, and the directors Ron Howard and Jordan Peele have both promised ACLU donations from projects currently in production.

The fight over Georgia’s new abortion restrictions likely won’t be settled for years to come. In the meantime, corporations’ willingness to use people’s livelihoods as pawns shouldn’t be mistaken for sincere activism, even if plenty of the people that make up those companies might be sincerely concerned. When there’s no clear win available for a company, as seems to be the case with Georgia’s production studios, businesses have a history of going back to being businesses. “You are affecting people and employees, and hurting people you don’t want to hurt, but ultimately, these are businesses, and businesses lay people off all the time, indiscriminately,” Hardart says. “The people of Georgia are not their constituents.”