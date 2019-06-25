Among those of us without the ability and inclination to press our particular physical forms to their maximum potential, there is a tendency to see athletes like Alex Honnold as allegories for possible versions of ourselves. If someone can press himself through training, exertion, and dedication to complete a previously unimaginable feat, like ascending El Capitan’s 3,000-foot granite face alone, without ropes, then what can an ordinary person like me do? How can the lessons of a world-class rock climber help make one a better spouse, or a better public speaker, or a better insurance actuary?

To be sure, there are general lessons to take away from his experience. Honnold emphasized the most important one he thinks people should take away from the film: to pinpoint the goals that they want to accomplish, and to pursue them with determination.

That insight has merit. But Honnold’s accomplishment isn’t transferable to just any domain. Free soloing involves a particular set of materials: The human body, trained for specific physical action; vertical faces of granite with edges and cervices that fingers and toes can grasp; the ability to practice a route with the safety of ropes and harnesses; a cliff that won’t change much except in geologic time; and so on.

Those material conditions are quite different from the ones that you might face in other circumstances. The repetition of practice seems like it would be universal, but the way that a mountaineer repeats his sport is different from the way a journalist repeats news coverage, or a parent repeats a daily routine. Honnold’s free-solo ascent is not remarkable in the abstract—Man Accomplishes Feat—but as a particular physical and mental trial resulting in a triumph of humankind in collaboration with nature.

To draw too strong a general lesson from that feat would cheapen it, as if every human victory is essentially akin to every other, just differing in the details.

