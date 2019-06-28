“Milton Friedman says businesses should only make money, and I just disagree with that,” said Tom Wilson, the chairman of the United States Chamber of Commerce and the CEO of The AllState Corporation, on the same panel. “You’ve got to serve customers. You’ve got to make money, because that’s one of the things you get paid to do. But you’ve also got to create jobs and improve our communities.”

Often, Wilson contended, even executives who might be personally amenable to improving conditions for employees fail to do so out of fealty to their C-suite peers at other companies who don’t want the pressure to do the same. “It’s up to us to be aggressive about making the world better, and that means taking on your own compatriots,” Wilson said. For his part, Wilson said that has meant raising AllState’s internal minimum wage to $15 per hour several years ago, as well as giving employees time off to vote and do charity work with institutional support.

Part of the problem might be that, for all of the things businesses measure and review, few American corporations keep tallies of how many jobs they create in a particular year, or how many of those jobs are high-value roles that pay a solid wage for reasonable work hours.

“Businesses need to be held accountable for creating more high-value jobs,” Wilson said, explaining that executives shouldn’t point to the currently low unemployment rate to mask their own company’s low wages and poor working conditions. “Thirty-seven percent of Americans don’t have $400 for an emergency, so you can’t take comfort in the fact that they’re all working.”

To keep companies honest, Wilson suggested creating a federal-standards board that would control how job creation is calculated and delineate between gigs and stable employment. As for one of executives’ favorite excuses—that they have to be responsive to shareholders, who won’t let them improve wages or reduce profits—Wilson didn’t sound impressed. “The shareholder thing, I think that’s completely crap, to be honest. The noisiest ones are the ones who are in and out, they’re trading all the time, and you just have to ignore them,” he urged. “You don’t get paid to run a business to take orders, you get paid to run a company.”