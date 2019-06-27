Downey serves as the board president at LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired, helping to design buildings that enable people to navigate without sight. He hopes, he said, to create “heroically normal” buildings—buildings that “work on all levels for everyone,” but cater very specifically to “that blind experience.” That means incorporating elements like warning stripes on stairs or consistent, logical floorplans, changes that go unnoticed by sighted people but make it easier for people whose vision is poor or absent to find their way.

Many architects dismiss these additions, Downey said, because they don’t think they’re visually appealing, or because it doesn’t occur to them to take the extra steps for accessibility. Downey himself didn’t start pushing past the visual level of design until his sudden blindness introduced him to a broader range of sensory experiences. “With sight, I designed to sight and didn’t go beyond that,” he said. “I didn’t really think sufficiently beyond that to engage all the senses, which is really the relevancy of architecture: that whole human experience of the body in space.”

Now, Downey argues that the multisensory experience he discovered after losing his eyesight should become the new norm for design. “I want to propose to you today that the blind be taken as the prototypical city dwellers when imagining new and wonderful cities, and not the people who are thought about after the mold has already been cast,” Downey said in a 2013 TED talk. “It’s too late then.” Centering the blind, he said at the time, would lead to “predictable and generous” sidewalks, spaces that balance the needs of people and cars, and “robust, accessible, well-connected” mass-transit systems. “It would actually be a more inclusive, more equitable, and more just city for all,” he said.

Hansel Bauman, who currently works as the campus architect at Gallaudet University, a school for the deaf and hard of hearing, has come to a similar conclusion. “As a hearing person, to come into this world was at first very startling,” he said yesterday. The Gallaudet community were the first clients Bauman had met in the 20 years he’d been working as an architect who came to architecture from an emotional perspective. “They’re starting with that everyday experience of how space makes them feel,” he said.

Bauman works with students, staff, and other architects to reimagine the Gallaudet campus around those experiences. They recently constructed a new building to better enable visual conversation, with wide doorways and halls, well-lit rooms, horseshoe-shaped benches, and tiered flooring that allows for collective conversation.

“We’re really interested in … a building that is to be in and not to look at,” Bauman said. That might seem to contradict architecture’s typical adherence to visual appeal, but according to Bauman, architects have been imagining aesthetics all wrong. “Aesthetics is an experience. It’s a way of being in the world,” he said. “And we as architects too often teach that it’s what a building or an object looks like.”