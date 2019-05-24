In 2009, a study found that 19 percent of Americans report “adverse health effects” from air fresheners. Recently, hundreds of riders have posted on social media about car fresheners giving them headaches, making it difficult for them to breathe, or, in instances like Schultz’s, forcing them to leave their lunch on the sidewalk.

As Uber and Lyft battle it out to corner the ride-share market, both have taken steps to improve the rider experience. Uber has gone to great lengths recently to allow its customers to customize their rides. Last week, the company rolled out a controversial new “quiet mode” button that riders can click to signal they don’t want to talk for the duration of the journey. Passengers can also sync their phone to play their own music.

Lyft, meanwhile, has instituted a feedback system that asks riders who rate their drivers four stars or below, out of a possible five, to explain why they were dissatisfied. The riders’ comments are delivered to drivers anonymously, a Lyft spokesperson told me, “so they are clear on how to improve.” (Uber did not respond to request for comment.)

For now, however, there is no way to request a car without air fresheners. In their race to deliver every possibly convenience to riders, Uber and Lyft still can’t control how drivers want their own cars to smell.

The result is a mostly silent war between riders, many of whom would prefer their car fragrance-free, and drivers, who are simply trying to please passengers and aren’t always aware of the online backlash. “Air fresheners do not make the air fresh. They just layer a sweet, artificial scent on top of the preexisting stink,” says the YouTuber Casey Neistat, who has been outspoken on the issue. “This aggregate stink is called ‘Uber stink.’” (Little Trees, the manufacturer of the popular evergreen-shaped air fresheners, did not respond to a request for comment.)

Many riders have taken to Twitter to voice their anger. “Is it, like, a rule Uber enforces that all of its drivers have to use a nausea-inducing air freshener?” one man tweeted. “Okay Uber, now I need a ‘no Black Ice air freshener’ option and we’re set. Or at least a low-smell option. I get headaches I’d say 75% of the time in Uber/Lyft from the smells,” said another.

Riders say they have submitted help requests on ride-sharing companies’ websites or attempted to reach out to them on Twitter to try to address the issue. “@Uber hey- you seriously need to do something about air fresheners - it is rampant ! - 80% of rides im completely nauseous - it’s gross and unhealthy,” tweeted one man.

Our Uber literally had 15 Black Ice air fresheners hanging from his rear view mirror. FIFTEEN? Bro, what are you hiding!? pic.twitter.com/XAcROODdrY — Andrea Wurzburger (@a_wurzburger) February 25, 2018

Passengers who are highly sensitive to air fresheners sometimes say they avoid stepping into a scented car altogether. Several people I spoke to have canceled Lyfts that have arrived with an overpowering smell or given low ratings to drivers who overused air-freshening products. Drivers report that passengers have asked them to stow air fresheners in the glove compartment or remove them from the vehicle.