Celebrities’ associations with questionably credentialed advisors are often dismissed as the product of simple vacuousness or vanity. But there are plenty of vain dummies in every segment of society, and in most circles, encountering someone who regularly consults a guru of some kind is still regarded as a kooky anomaly. In Hollywood, on the other hand, it can seem like nearly every celebrity has been a devotee of some eccentric healer at one point or another. That might not be a coincidence: Some researchers believe that stars’ disproportionate involvement with people derided as scammers is a symptom of how the brutality of fame can change people’s psyches.

For certain celebrities, an increased vulnerability to scammers and sycophants might be baked into the reason they pursued fame in the first place. Research has found that even if people who seek fame for fame’s sake don’t fit the parameters of a full-blown diagnosis of narcissistic personality disorder, they are still more likely to exhibit narcissistic traits, like grandiose self-regard or a lack of consideration for others. “They’re always scanning the environment to get as much attention, adulation, and admiration as possible to feed this hole that never gets filled,” says Donna Rockwell, a clinical psychologist whose work specializes in the phenomenology of fame (and who brought up Rasputin as an all-star celebrity grifter). That leaves them vulnerable to opportunists willing to tend to their immense psychological needs.

Most people with narcissistic traits develop them because of insufficient interaction with their caregivers in early childhood, according to Rockwell. But that can’t explain how common she says it is for celebrities to get drawn in—not just by gurus, but also by unscrupulous managers and financial advisors. Her research suggests that susceptibility to grifters is elevated even when stars began life as reasonably well-adjusted people who gained a high profile not through the pursuit of fame itself, but as a byproduct of a legitimate talent.

To explain that phenomenon, the psychologist Robert Millman developed a theory based on his work with Major League Baseball players, which he called acquired situational narcissism, or ASN. ASN posits that through the extreme circumstances of celebrity, people can develop the traits normally associated with narcissistic personality disorder. Becoming famous has the power to change even the smallest daily interactions a person has from two-way socializing to one-way ego-feeding. “They are only taking in, and they forget how to look back out at what you need or what your day is like,” says Rockwell. People stop expecting stars to act like responsible, empathetic human beings once they become famous, so many of them eventually don’t.

That leaves stars as sitting ducks for scammers. “Some person comes along, they’re telling you all this great stuff about yourself and you’re feeling admired and adored and affirmed,” Rockwell explains. “So you buy in, and you don’t have this discernment that is really needed to know if they’re good for you.” There’s evidence that this diminished capacity isn’t a result of stardom alone. People who have risen to any kind of power tend to make worse decisions once they’ve arrived than they did while on the way up.