As with most things at the top tier of American fashion, behind the Met Gala, you’ll find Anna Wintour. The Costume Institute now bears the name of the legendary Vogue editor, and its annual party is understood within the industry to be under her near-complete control. Wintour took over the event in 1999, and since then, she has guided its transformation from a well-regarded slot on socialites’ spring calendars to a multimillion-dollar public spectacle.

Wintour is far more than a fashion editor. Perhaps her most important role is as a power broker, both among New York City’s elite and in the global fashion industry writ large. She has a reputation for ruling with an iron fist, and the Met Gala’s cultural ascendance is evidence of how effective her approach can be. Unlike many charity galas in which ticket sales are open to the public, only invited guests can buy tickets to the Met, which means no one attends without Wintour’s blessing. She also approves the clothing choices of high-profile guests, which frequently include Oscar winners, tech billionaires, legendary supermodels, and actual royalty. If your favorite star’s look underwhelms, it’s probably because Wintour wanted it that way. And she hardly ever makes more than a halfhearted gesture at the theme with her own red-carpet outfits.

Common criticisms of the Met Gala red carpet mirror those often levied against Wintour’s Vogue: that it could be more fun, more creative, more expansive in vision and execution, more inclusive of people at the margins of fashion’s thin, white, wealthy core. Wintour is 69 years old, and every year or so, rumors of her imminent retirement set the gossip mill churning. Her eventual departure is cause for both hope and worry: New leadership could breathe life into an American fashion industry that’s lost much of its global prestige in the past decade, but it’s also not entirely clear who has the gravitas to replace the woman who’s been the country’s most important guiding fashion force for more than 30 years.

But it’s too simple to lay the success or failure of any particular red carpet entirely at Wintour’s feet. What the Met Gala’s shortcomings often make uncomfortably clear is that the boldest, most exhilarating ideas are rarely generated from within the fashion industry itself, or by those traditionally allowed to walk red carpets. Two recent themes—this year’s camp and 2013’s punk—are both aesthetic worlds that exist as an oppositional force to traditional, classist notions of good taste. Camp, in particular, requires a humor and joy that doesn’t come naturally to those worried about decorum. It’s the aesthetic invention of black drag queens, and it can’t be fully realized in any environment where a wealthy white person gets to decide what everyone wears. And that controlled environment doesn’t just describe the Met Gala—it’s also corporate fashion at large.