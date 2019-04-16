If so, for a large part of the night, we really are dreaming of nothing. And probing that fundamental state of being might help us understand the foundations of all other conscious experiences.

The idea that white dreams are due to some kind of lack of memory dates to at least the time of Sigmund Freud, in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. In The Interpretation of Dreams, the father of psychoanalysis argued that dreams express our subconscious desires and anxieties, as the brain’s repressive instincts are relaxed. On awakening, however, this “psychic censorship” could come into full force again by blotting out any fantasies that would be too shocking for the conscious mind to handle. Contentless dreams—now known as white dreams—were the result of this repression, Freud said, but he believed they could be recovered through analysis.

Freud’s theories of psychic censorship might have fallen out of fashion, but modern neuroscientists have hypothesized that white dreams are rich mental simulations that were indeed simply forgotten, perhaps because the neural activity at night was not sufficient to encode the experience for later recall.

In a 2017 study, Francesca Siclari at the Lausanne University Hospital and colleagues at the University of Wisconsin at Madison invited 32 participants to spend a night in the lab, while EEG electrodes on the scalp recorded their brain activity as they slept. The team woke the participants and asked them to record whether or not they had been dreaming in the moments beforehand—and if so, what they had been dreaming about. When the participants reported white dreams, Siclari and her colleagues found that the front and center of the brain—normally implicated in memory encoding—lacked the characteristic high-frequency activity that was found with remembered dreams.

The brain, in other words, didn’t appear to be running the machinery to create memories in the first place. So why would humans evolve to have these vivid nighttime experiences if so many of them are forgotten? “Maybe forgetting is a natural part of the function of dreaming,” says Tore Nielsen at the University of Montreal, who wasn’t involved in the study. It’s possible that dreaming might play some important role—such as processing the day’s emotions—but the contents are then forgotten to avoid clogging up our memories with fictitious events.

Memory problems alone, however, do not appear to be the whole story. In a new paper for Sleep Medicine Reviews, Peter Fazekas, of the University of Antwerp, and colleagues instead suggest that white dreams are better understood as a diminished form of consciousness. According to this hypothesis, white dreaming is a bit like watching a badly tuned TV, with the volume muted: The sleeper really is dreaming, but the signal is too weak to establish any definite details beyond the vaguest impressions.