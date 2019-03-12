According to researchers who study canine cognition, it’s usually not just pet owners’ imaginations. Pups really do know when their humans are having a rough time, and they use a rich variety of signals to figure it out. Not only can your pet tell when you have the sniffles, but domestic dogs have shown an aptitude for detecting both much more minute mood fluctuations and far more serious physical conditions.

“Dogs are preternaturally sensitive to changes in their people,” says Alexandra Horowitz, the head of the Horowitz Dog Cognition Lab at Barnard College. “If a person is infected with a virus or bacteria, they will smell different.” Some illnesses change a person’s odor so profoundly that even other people can notice it, but dogs are able to smell changes in their people that would escape human senses, or that are so early-on that the sick person barely feels any different. That’s because dogs’ have exponentially more powerful senses of smell than humans: They can have as many as 300 million olfactory receptors in their noses, as opposed to a paltry 6 million for the average person.

Researchers have also found that a person’s mood, which can be an indicator of a larger illness, triggers a dog’s sense of smell, too. Human emotions manifest physically in chemosignals what are emitted by the body, and dogs are adept at deciphering those changes.

Beyond smell, dogs also pull information from a person’s voice in order to sense changes. In 2014, researchers discovered that dogs have an area of the brain similar to one found in humans that allows them to decipher emotional cues in the tone of a speaker’s voice, beyond what they’d be able to pick up from familiar words alone. That’s why Midge wags her little tale when I excitedly ask her if she’s my boo boo, even though she doesn’t know what that is. (To be fair, neither do I.) A person’s voice can also carry indicators of depression, lethargy, or other bad feelings.

What’s not understood quite so well is what dogs make of these changes. “We're sending out lots of cues, of just the sort that dogs are specialized in attuning to,” says Horowitz. “Whether they think that it means ‘sickness’ is not clear.” What we perceive as concern on a dog’s part might be more like increased curiosity or suspicion that something is wrong with us, and sticking close by is a great way to glean more information about the situation.

Also, “concern might be vigilance,” says Horowitz. If your pup is worried about your wellbeing, he or she might turn into the guard dog you never knew you had. In these situations, a dog insists on being the closest living being to the sick person or tries to prevent others from accessing that person while they convalesce. Depending on the size and temperment of the dog, that might make keeping a flu patient hydrated a little tricky, but rest assured, Horowitz says, the pup means well.