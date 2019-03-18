This line appears to mark a sea change that’s much bigger than one clothing line. Plus-size shoppers have been complaining about being left out of fashion for ages, but with the advent of social media, their complaints have gained both specificity and momentum online. As brands like Victoria’s Secret have been forced to learn, consumers no longer accept whatever they’re given.

Brands’ responses to that pressure has been limited and fumbling, but it looks like Anthropologie might have done something that’s been genuinely rare so far: Get it mostly right, on a big and expensive scale. In an industry dedicated to keeping larger women at the margins, it feels like those women are finally starting to win.

When a mass-market American brand starts a plus-size line, it often follows a script well-known to the women it’s intended to serve. First, the fashion press praises the company for its inclusivity as a set of T-shirts and jeans is unveiled. The line might include a few work-wear staples. If you’re lucky, the brand offers you a coat. After that, nothing happens. The clothes rarely arrive in brick-and-mortar stores. The offerings don’t expand much beyond neutrals and basics. The option to order the bigger sizes online disappears into a list hidden in a drop-down menu, if it’s labeled at all. Buying plus-size clothes from these collections becomes an inscrutable online treasure hunt, and the pot of gold is a navy blue T-shirt. Brands cite poor sales as a reason not to expand their lines.

Fashion brands’ recent, mostly half-hearted attempts at expansion into the plus-size market suggests a certain amount of fear on the part of those running the industry. American culture doesn’t like fat people very much, and what if courting larger shoppers will make their stores seem uncool? For retailers that do much of their business in malls, those assumptions can make size expansion seem like an intolerable risk in an environment where many of them are struggling to find consumers in the first place. (None of the half-dozen mass-market American clothing retailers contacted for this story, including Anthropologie, responded to a request for comment.)

That’s why Anthropologie’s expansion feels like an inflection point. As mall brands go, the company’s clothes are expensive, with dresses starting around $150. The more aspirational a brand is, the smaller its size range tends to be. For many women, the company’s clothes feel special, with bright colors and prints, trendy cuts, and fun details. They’re clothes you wear to a party, or buy for a vacation you intend to Instagram heavily. They’re clothes for the type of people that plus-size women aren’t assumed to be.

Individually taken, these details are small. But the little differences in how Anthropologie has approached this launch each address common complaints frequently voiced on social media about other brands’ size expansion. The collection has launched with over 100 pieces and an explicit promise that more will continue to be added, and all are things Anthropologie also makes for smaller shoppers, at the same prices. A link to shop the full collection is positioned prominently in the Anthropologie.com menu bar, and while browsing the straight-size assortment, pieces that are also available in the plus line are clearly marked. The line goes up to a size 26, even though many first-time size expansions tiptoe only so far as a 20 or 22.