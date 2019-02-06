Rather, treatment exists: Antiviral drugs can decrease the amount of HIV a person carries to effectively zero and prevent uninfected people from contracting HIV. Combine these with other long-known preventive practices, and at a basic science level, there is no reason that HIV should continue to be spread.

Trump’s ambition is good, but Trump himself as the bearer is a contradiction that could end up undermining the cause. The barriers to ending AIDS have long been a lack of investment in outreach and access, alongside disenfranchisement from the medical system. Trump has contributed to these obstacles with racist, sexist, anti-transgender, and anti-science rhetoric. Until now, his words have worked at almost every turn to fuel HIV’s spread.

Unlike so many other topics related to people’s health, ending HIV is not necessarily a partisan issue doomed to haunt the country indefinitely. George W. Bush started the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR, which orchestrated U.S federal agencies in providing care to millions of people around the world, ensuring a position of global leadership in preventing and treating AIDS. This work was continued under Obama.

Trump, however, repeatedly threatened to end PEPFAR when considering budget cuts. He eventually agreed to reauthorize it in December, but he has undermined HIV treatment and prevention at a policy level in other ways. At the moment, around half of Americans with HIV aren’t taking its antiviral treatment, many because they simply can’t get it. Procuring the medications generally requires consistent access to health care, including the private insurance that can be purchased through the exchanges created by the Affordable Care Act. But the annihilation of the ACA was a central promise of Trump’s campaign; his administration has worked to malign and erode it by eliminating the requisite individual mandate, cutting the open-enrollment budget, and winnowing its time window.

People on Medicaid do have access to HIV medications, though many states have refused federal money to expand their Medicaid programs to protest the ACA, in line with Trump’s demonization of the law. Many of these are states where HIV is most common, concentrated in the Southeastern United States. The Trump administration is fighting Medicaid expansion that would provide care for many of the people most in need of HIV treatment. The administration has also made multiple efforts to cut funds to Planned Parenthood, which offers HIV services.

To commit now to eradicating HIV would demand a reversal of course on all these policy fronts.

Beyond issues of access to treatment and preventive services, some of the people with HIV who aren’t receiving care do so because they don’t know the options that exist, or don’t trust doctors and scientists. The very act of seeking testing and treatment, even for people with excellent insurance, can itself be psychologically fraught. Trump’s anti-science rhetoric has ranged from deriding climate change to insinuating that vaccines cause neurologic damage to saying people shouldn’t trust what they read or see or hear in “the media”—which is a primary way that people learn about medical advancements, distribution programs, and when and how to sign up for health insurance.