As the other platforms make moves to slow and counter health conspiracies on their sites, Facebook has also been circling the problem. “We’ve taken steps to reduce the distribution of health-related misinformation on Facebook, but we know we have more to do,” a Facebook spokesperson told me. “We’re currently working on additional changes that we’ll be announcing soon.” While Facebook has been loathe to actually delete pages, they could downrank them or even leave them completely out of searches for vaccine information. Right now, it remains unclear exactly what steps Facebook has taken or will take in the near future.

With any current changes and prospective ones, the company will not be moving against inert entities. Given that my Crowdtangle analysis points out that anti-vaccine propaganda is so concentrated on Facebook among a small, interconnected group, the important nodes in that network have been preparing, rhetorically and operationally, for the Facebook maneuvers. There is not a deep set of pages to push this ideology. Shutting down just a few pages could make a difference.

Among the most prominent anti-vaxx pages is Natural News, which is an Infowars-like conspiracy site sprinkled with tumeric powder and the essence of chemtrails. The site, which has 2.9 million likes and comes up high in a variety of search results about vaccines and vaccination, runs stories with headlines like “Left-wing media run by actual demon-possessed anti-human EVIL entities… watch this stunning mini-documentary” as well as “Tech giants’ censorship is an online ETHNIC CLEANSING campaign, equivalent to intellectual genocide.” According to the site’s list of popular stories, its two most popular posts of the year were both about vaccines.

Natural News has kept up a steady drumbeat of posts about how the company is going to be “silenced” or “censored” by the tech platforms. The site’s owner, Mike Adams, has claimed that Apple (among other tech companies) is defending “Satanism” by asking the company to make changes to its app on the App Store. “This is the first time that a dominant tech company has overtly come out in defense of Satanism while threatening to censor a prominent publisher that exposes the evils of Satanic influence,” Adams wrote in a recent post. Adams refers to the tech companies as “techno-fascists.”(Natural News did not respond to a request for comment.)

But many of the most popular anti-vaccine pages are much less overtly conspiratorial in nature. Dr. Tenpenny on Vaccines and Current Events stars a very reasonable seeming doctor from Middleburg Heights, Ohio. Sherri Tenpenny has an integrative-medical practice in Ohio, but has also begun to offer a “Mastering Vaccine Info” eight-week boot camp for $595. The course offers the anti-vaxx perspective on history, and “most importantly, you will learn the necessary language skills to communicate key concepts in sound bites, to confront bullies and how to stand your ground.” (Tenpenny did not respond to a request for comment.)