When the earliest results came back, Sharp saw dramatic improvements in his medical charts. For the first time since he was diagnosed with HIV, his T-cell count—a key marker of immune-system function—jumped up to normal healthy levels. Sharp wanted to be in the audience when the full data were unveiled at a leading HIV conference, so he flew to Boston in February 2011. He didn’t know if his cell counts were an idiosyncratic fluke. When Lalezari presented a slide showing a significant increase in the other patients’ T-cell numbers as well, Sharp says the audience gasped.

Over the next couple of years, follow-up procedures were more uncomfortable for Sharp than the initial infusion. During rectal biopsies, he watched a video screen that showed where “the scope was going into my butt, where the clippers were going, and exactly where they were taking the snips,” he says. He was under local anesthesia and didn’t feel any pain, so he decided to narrate the procedure with an omniscient booming voiceover: “Journey to the Center of the Earth.”

No serious problems were identified among the patients in the study with the rectal exams, blood samples, and general check-ups in this study. But Sharp’s lack of complications was unusual. Other patients did have notable side effects , including fever, chills, headaches, and muscle pain. According to one study , these symptoms were likely a reaction to billions of cells being reinfused into the body, rather than from the genetic modifications. Still, there are other concerns. The study’s three-year monitoring period may not have been enough to detect long-term health problems, like cancer, caused by genetic damage from the experiment.

More pointedly, the experiment did not deliver the dream of a complete cure. Some patients experienced no lasting benefits. Sharp found long-term improvements to his immune-system health. He thinks participation in the study was worth it, but he still takes daily pills to keep the virus under control. Other patients claim that they were “cured” and stopped taking standard medicine when their bodies did, in fact, become able to control HIV .

Lalezari insists that it is irresponsible to bandy about the word “cure” when interpreting results from this initial research. The study was promising, but preliminary; the “ primary outcome was safety ,” researchers say. Current HIV medications have few risks, can reduce the virus to undetectable levels, and are increasingly affordable. Lalezari points to other HIV experimental treatments—involving antibodies, pharmaceutical drugs, and small molecules—that seem even more promising than gene editing.

The most important next step for Lalezari after his 2011 presentation in Boston was more research. If his studies could, in fact, produce a one-time treatment, as some of his patients claimed, gene-editing truly would be a game-changer. But his work abruptly stalled out when it ran into a fickle reality of cutting-edge experimental work: funding troubles. Sangamo Therapeutics, the biotechnology firm that bankrolled the initial study, decided to sideline their HIV research, and instead develop treatments for other diseases with their proprietary gene-editing technology.