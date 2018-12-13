California is often cited as one of the more rigorous states in overseeing doctors. But, according to the medical board, very few sexual-misconduct complaints are reported to the board in the first place, historically fewer than 200 a year. Even fewer result in a formal accusation against a doctor. And when discipline is found to be warranted—typically in fewer than 20 cases a year—the board tends toward leniency, sometimes granting a few years of probation even in instances of severe misconduct, according to a Kaiser Health News analysis of medical-board records.

More than a third of doctors sanctioned by California’s board in cases that alleged sexual misconduct received probation in the past 10 years—some more than once. The terms of probation often required temporary chaperones, as well as psychotherapy and courses in “professional boundaries” and ethics. (Through probation, the medical board can place conditions or restrictions on a doctor’s license only in civil proceedings; it does not take criminal court actions.)

“They love giving second chances” to physicians, said Marian Hollingsworth of San Diego, a frequent critic of the California medical board. “It makes you wonder where their priorities are. ... Their first loyalty is supposed to be patient safety and that doesn’t always happen.”

The recent, shocking reports about years of abuse by the USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar and the University of Southern California gynecologist George Tyndall—as well as national exposés about physician misconduct by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Associated Press—have only intensified concerns about whether sexual abuse is taken seriously enough in medicine.

Nassar, accused of abuse by scores of girls and women under the guise of medical treatment, is now serving what amounts to a life sentence . Prosecutors are considering criminal charges against Tyndall in more than 50 cases , and the state medical board has suspended his license while seeking revocation. He has denied the allegations.

And just last week, 17 women sued Columbia University and its affiliated hospitals alleging that the facilities engaged in covering up decades of sexual abuse by one of its ob-gyns.

Research has shown that many doctors who sexually exploit patients, like other perpetrators of abuse, don’t stop with one victim. They “perpetrate such behavior for years before being stopped,” said the authors of one study .