When the University of California at Riverside professor Katherine Stavropoulos first became aware of a 2015 Yale University behavioral study identifying the phenomenon of cute aggression, she thought that finding its neurological basis might put scientists on a path toward better understanding the brain’s reward centers. “These are very cute things that you might want to approach. You might want to take care of them. You’re having very positive feelings—in fact, so many feelings that you’re overwhelmed by them,” she says. “To me, that sounds like a very, very active reward system.”

Read: Puppy cuteness is perfectly timed to manipulate humans

Stavropoulos used EEG caps to test brain activity as participants were shown a series of images of puppies and babies with varying levels of cuteness according to the theory of kinderschema, which are the set of traits, like big eyes and little noses, that human brains seem to be wired to find adorable. After each set of images, participants were asked to fill out a survey that inquired about, among other things, feelings of caretaking. The results were clear, Stavropoulous says: The brain’s emotion and reward systems are both involved, but cute aggression flared up specifically when the reward center was overwhelmed. The puppy’s tiny paws are just too much, on a chemical level.

If babies could take care of themselves, it wouldn’t matter so much that adults often experience paralyzing reactions to how adorable they are. Because babies are dependent on us for their well-being, though, it’s important on an evolutionary level that we’re able to snap out of it. That’s where cute aggression seems to come in. The surveys filled out by participants showed that the reaction was also heavily linked to feeling a caretaking urge toward a cute thing. That may indicate cute aggression is our brain’s attempt to balance an overwhelmed neurological response. “A baby can’t survive alone, but if you’re so overwhelmed by how cute it is and how much you love it, then you can’t take care of it and that baby won’t survive,” she says.

Oriana Aragón, a Clemson University researcher who authored the 2015 Yale study first identifying the phenomenon, agrees that emotional balance is a potential cause of “dimorphous expression,” which is any emotional response that can present in two distinct ways. “When people express this way, they seem to come down off that intense event,” she says. “Their intensity seems to drop faster than people who aren’t doing cute aggression.” The quicker a caretaker returns to a state of emotional stability, the better the odds that a small, vulnerable thing won’t experience a significant lapse in having its needs met. If that means I need to smush my dog against my face, so be it.

On a behavioral front, Aragón says that there are also some other potential explanations for cute aggression. “The appetitive side of the reward system is about that forward momentum, the antsy feeling, the pursuit, the urge,” she told me. “So it could be that when we see this aggressive expression, it’s an expression of that urge. It’s showing that you want to get to the baby.” The clenched-jaw, clenched-fist look of cute aggression is warning everyone that you intend to squeeze the small, cute thing.