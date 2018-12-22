Individuals start or contribute to crowdfunds for their own reasons, but on a collective scale, Americans’ willingness to pitch in 20 bucks to a stranger online is among the defining phenomena of 2018. Its popularity is made possible by two intersecting realizations: Some of the vital structural underpinnings of life in the U.S. don’t work very well, and the ideas that end up mattering most are often those with money behind them.

Medical debt in particular helped online crowdfunding turn the corner from being mainly a project of personal desire to something both darker and more political. Debilitating health-care costs manifest as an individual problem, but they’re generally the result of flawed systems far beyond the control of the people who receive those bills. Even for those with insurance, bills can be overwhelming. And many people’s savings are running dry in general: A 2017 Federal Reserve study found that 44 percent of American adults don’t have even $400 cash on hand in case of an emergency. That exposes a growing number of people to the sort of precariousness that can make a crowdfund attractive.

People often think of the practical issues associated with medical problems as primarily affecting Americans who are older and, as a result, may be in worse health. But medical debt disproportionately impacts millennials, at least in part because young people get kicked off their parents’ coverage at 26. Young people are also more likely to be classed as independent contractors at work, and contractors rarely have access to employer-subsidized insurance. What millennials do have, though, is a generally strong grasp of social media’s dynamics and uses, which means the best way for them to deal with these structural failures of American medical care may indeed be to leverage their online connections and cobble together the needed funds, piece by piece.

Who has the money, who needs it, and how it can be redistributed to help the most people is also a primary project of socialism, a political ideology that has gained significant ground among young liberals in recent years. Crowdfunding, in a way, serves as a person-to-person shortcut to live those ideals in a time when structural power opposes them: People with a little extra money can give it directly to those who need a little extra, without the necessity of an unreliable third party.

But it isn’t just young people or the political left with dwindling confidence in the structures that have long animated American life. The border wall, a policy goal central to Trump and his supporters, couldn’t get funded during the two years that Republicans controlled both the executive and legislative branches of the federal government, which theoretically should have paved the way for Trump’s agenda. To circumvent that gridlock, supporters have turned to non-government funding alternatives, a choice which gives them potential access to a privilege previously only accessible to the very wealthy: Treating large-scale government projects that will affect millions of people like personal hobbies. That’s true even if actually raising a significant portion of Trump’s desired $5 billion seems unlikely. (Those running the two largest border wall crowdfunds didn’t immediately return requests for comment.)