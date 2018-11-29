The report found that Americans are also dying at a faster rate: Deaths are up 0.4 percent in the past year. The age-adjusted death rate rose for black men, white men, and white women.

“Sadly, this result confirms what many suspected based on data coming out earlier this year, that we continue to lose ground due in large part to preventable causes of death like overdose, suicide, and for deaths due to chronic lower respiratory diseases, many of which are attributable to tobacco use,” said Ellen Meara, a professor of health economics at Dartmouth.

Young people are being especially hit hard. Death rates increased by nearly 3 percent for people between the ages of 25 and 34, and by 1.6 percent for Americans aged 35 to 44.

The uptick in overall deaths was driven by the usual suspects: The prevalence and lethality of Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, and the flu, which was more severe than usual last year. But there were also large increases in deaths from unintentional injuries, a category that includes drug overdoses. There were 70,237 deaths from drug overdoses in 2017, the CDC reported. For comparison, that’s nearly equal to the entire population of Bismarck, North Dakota’s capital. The rate of drug overdoses rose by nearly 10 percent between 2016 and 2017, largely due to the use of fentanyl and its analogues.

There’s also been a major rise in suicides, up 3.7 percent in the past year alone. Since 1999, the suicide rate among women has gone up 53 percent, while for men it’s increased by 26 percent. Experts have attributed this rise to economic woes, physical-health problems, deteriorating relationships, and mental-health issues.

The suicide rate, which has always been higher in rural areas, has become even more common in rural counties compared to urban areas. The suicide rate in the most rural counties has risen by 53 percent since 1999, according to the CDC. Rural areas tend to have less access to mental-health services. One study attributed the difference to the fact that people in rural areas were more likely to attempt suicide with guns, which are more lethal than other means. When firearms are controlled for, the study found, suicide rates in rural and urban areas were similar.

The only bright spots? Deaths from heart disease have slightly declined, and the rate of growth in drug-overdose deaths has slowed a bit. “I think the overall message is that whatever we are doing in the U.S. to improve health and survival in our population,” Meara said, “we need to do more.”