These new findings don’t mean parents should be tempted toward reefer madness. According to the study, the shuffle in priority is the result of teens experimenting with fewer substances and doing so later in adolescence, not an increase in teens’ fondness for weed. With adolescent marijuana use stagnant and alcohol and cigarette use delayed and declining among minors, it might be time to leave the popular understanding of the gateway drug in the past.

To measure teen drug use, the Columbia researchers looked at surveys administered to nearly 250,000 high-school seniors across the United States from 1976 to 2016. At the beginning of the study period, a third of high-school seniors were smokers, a rate that declined to less than 5 percent in 2017. Teen alcohol use also dropped; a 2016 report from the National Institute on Drug Abuse finding that 37.3 percent of high-school seniors reported having been drunk at least once, down from a high of 53.2 percent in 2001.

The gateway theory of drug use was developed by the Columbia University researcher Denise Kandel and introduced to the public in the 1970s. (Kandel and the researchers in the new study are colleagues at Columbia, but Kandel herself was not involved.) As first introduced, the theory held that the sequence of drug use isn’t random, but instead marked by a near-inviolable order in which trying certain substances makes users more likely to advance to more destructive drug use. At the time, it was thought that alcohol could prime an individual for marijuana use, and marijuana then primed that person to pick up harder drugs, making marijuana use a unique risk marker beyond just its direct impact on a person. The initial research was funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, which Kandel has noted was specifically interested in excavating the potential harms of cannabis.

The gateway theory quickly became codified into public policy, setting the stage for decades of public-health and criminalization initiatives and serving as a foundational principle in things like the D.A.R.E. program and the Just Say No campaign, in addition to the war on drugs as a whole. For decades, marijuana’s supposed role as a crucial inflection point in substance-use disorder has been understood as fact and contributed to, among many other things, an epidemic of mass incarceration.

But now, teens have inverted the sequence, calling into question the gateway theory’s value. Katherine Keyes, the Columbia University researcher who led the new study, told me that the issue is less about the theory itself, and more about how the science behind the notion of gateway drugs has been misunderstood over the years. “The traditional gateway sequence is really agnostic about the causal mechanism,” she says. “The one clear causal relationship is that kids who engage in substance abuse early get selected into different social groups where more drugs might be available.” So the traditional sequence could indeed be correct in a specific place and time, but the causative relationship is one of culture.