But there’s an important difference between assuaging the fears of adults and meaningfully changing the habits of children. Juul’s Instagram may look dead, but the brand is very much alive. Experts point to these social-media changes as just one in a long line of public moves the brand has made to calm the worries of those who wouldn’t use a Juul in the first place, while skipping many of the steps that might actually help underage users quit.

Things began to snowball earlier this month when news started circulating that the Food and Drug Administration, which regulates tobacco products, would seek to ban the sale of flavored vape-juice pods in convenience stores and gas stations. The move was criticized on both sides of the e-cigarette debate: Youth tobacco-prevention advocates said it was too limited to create a meaningful barrier between teens and “Juuling,” and vape advocates accused the FDA of making helpful cessation tools inaccessible to adult smokers. Before the organization could even formally declare its intentions, though, Juul announced that it would be removing most of its flavored pods from all retail locations.

That might sound like a good move, but it’s important to look at the fine print, says Robert Jackler, a Stanford University professor who has done extensive research on e-cigarette marketing. “They didn’t say they were removing the pods from stores forever,” he told me. A few days after Juul’s announcement was widely reported, the company released an action plan that detailed how flavors would eventually return to tobacco and vape shops—if stores adhered to the brand’s more stringent distribution policies, such as requiring shops to scan IDs instead of just checking them.

Some of the most popular flavored pods, in mint and menthol, will remain in all stores that want to sell them, because Juul claims they mirror what’s widely available in traditional tobacco products. Jackler fears that these remaining flavors still pose an enormous risk to public health. “All these kids who were buying flavored pods at stores, they’re now going to be able to choose mint or menthol, and we know those flavors are very popular among young kids already,” he says.

Bonnie Halpern-Felsher, a professor of pediatrics also at Stanford University, thinks that the rollback’s limited, temporary scope and its conveniently press-friendly timing are suspect. “Juul is trying to look good and not do good. They didn’t make these announcements until it became clear they were going to have to do it anyway,” she says. She told me that teens primarily buy vape products from classmates, which means it would take only one kid who had figured out how to game the system (or secured help from an older sibling or friend) at any particular school to continue to distribute pods to dozens, if not hundreds, of classmates. That’s true even with advanced age restrictions for online shopping and more limited in-store availability.