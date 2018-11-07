Jeff Sessions is gone and marijuana advocates—and the businesses that serve them—are celebrating. Forced out by President Donald Trump, Sessions tendered his resignation as the Attorney General of the United States on Wednesday afternoon, and his departure has signaled the fall of a major political roadblock to more widespread legalization. In response, stock prices for cannabis businesses have leapt.

Nasdaq’s Alternative Harvest Marijuana ETF, which is a fund that bundles tradable assets for the cannabis industry, was up 5.6 percent in the hour after the Sessions announcement, with a peak share price of $36.97—nearly a two-dollar gain for the fund. On the day, the fund was up more than 7 percent at the close of trading.

Individual cannabis-company stocks are also seeing the effects of Sessions’ departure. According to CNBC, the Canadian company Tilray got a boost of 30 percent in the day’s trading, along with jumps of more than 8 percent for both Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis. All of those companies continued to see gains in the immediate extended-hours trading.

Read: A Silicon Valley pot deal

People in favor of legalization were already having a good week. As a result of Tuesday’s midterm elections, Michigan became the the tenth state in the country to legalize recreational marijuana use, Illinois elected a legalization-minded governor, and voters in Missouri and Utah voted to legalize medicinal cannabis. On top of that, Texas representative Pete Sessions (no relation to Jeff) lost his seat in the House of Representatives, where his position at the head of the Rules Committee allowed him to block votes on marijuana amendments. That position will now be held by a Democrat, with the party retaking the control of the House.